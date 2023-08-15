Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Upgrades Telephoto Lens to 50 Million Resolution and 10X Zoom for Superior Long-Distance Shooting

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature upgraded 3X telephoto lens with improved resolution and zoom capabilities

In exciting news for smartphone photography enthusiasts, Samsung has announced that it will be upgrading the telephoto lens of its upcoming flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to a post on Weibo by renowned digital blogger @i冰宇宙, the 3X telephoto lens will now boast a resolution of 50 million, compared to the original 50 million. Additionally, the lens has been upgraded from 3X to an impressive 10X, promising an even better long-distance shooting effect.

The rumors initially suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would adopt a 5x sensor. However, Samsung will reportedly emphasize the 5x image quality of the sensor, thanks to the 3x 50MP zoom. This information was shared by ICE UNIVERSE on Twitter, creating further anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

On August 11, @i冰宇宙 took to Weibo to share more details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to the Weibo post, the phone will sport a 3X telephoto 50-megapixel lens with the IMX858 sensor, retaining its impressive shooting capabilities of 10X. The main lens and ultra-wide-angle lens will remain unchanged, but the overall design of the phone will be altered. The lens will protrude outward by approximately 2mm, resulting in a shorter, wider, and thinner body. Notably, the weight, battery, and charging power will remain the same, with no changes expected.

Furthermore, @i冰宇宙 provided additional information on Weibo, mentioning that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a brand new 50-megapixel 3X telephoto sensor. The sensor will have a pixel size of 0.7μm and occupy 1/2.52 inches of space. Additionally, it was suggested that the phone will offer improved zoom capabilities at 5X.

In a follow-up tweet, @i冰宇宙 also hinted that the screen of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive significant enhancements, creating further excitement among consumers eagerly awaiting Samsung’s flagship device.

While official confirmation is still pending from Samsung regarding the exact specifications and release date of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, these leaks and rumors have undoubtedly sparked anticipation within the smartphone community. As Samsung continues to innovate and push the boundaries of smartphone photography, it is expected that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will set new benchmarks for mobile cameras and deliver an exceptional user experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

