Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic presented: The health watch

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, which aim to help users with health monitoring and well-being. Together with the new tablets and foldables, the company presented them at Samsung Unpacked today.

In a nutshell: The Galaxy Watch6 series combines health offerings and features with a new design that features a slimmer bezel, larger and more vibrant display. Users have a wide range of watch faces and bands to choose from to better track their individual health goals.

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Watch6 series, which offers users comprehensive health offers and powerful functions. The watches support sleep optimization and offer personalized fitness and nutrition tips. The design has been refined, with a larger display, slimmer frame and interactive watch faces, as well as a variety of individual design options.

Personalized guidance for a healthier life – day and night

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics, emphasized that the new watches offer advanced health monitoring tools. Furthermore, they should enable easy access to them directly from the wrist. The Galaxy Watch6 series supports users in optimizing their sleep and focuses on understanding individual sleep patterns, developing better habits and creating a sleep-friendly environment.

In addition to sleep monitoring, the Galaxy Watch6 series also provides detailed analysis of sleep metrics, including total sleep time, sleep cycle, wake times, and physical and mental recovery. A new sleep coaching system provides personalized tips and recommendations to improve sleep quality. The watches can also measure body composition and provide important physical data such as skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Thanks to a partnership with Whisk, users receive personalized fitness and nutrition tips.

The Galaxy Watch6 series also has heart rate zone personalization features to set optimal running intensity levels. The watches monitor heart rate in the background, detect high or low heart rates, and even track skin temperature throughout the night to monitor a woman’s menstrual cycle. Furthermore, the fall detection works both during sports and while sleeping and automatically alerts emergency numbers or previously selected contacts.

Refined design for every taste

The design of the Galaxy Watch6 series has been refined to suit everyone’s taste. The watches offer a 20% larger display with higher resolution and brightness adjustment when the display is on for better visibility even in bright sunlight. The slimmer frame and thinner bezel emphasize the beauty of the design. The watches come in a variety of sizes and colors, and offer plenty of customization options for dials and straps.

Galaxy Watch6 series pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch6 series can be pre-ordered from July 26th and will be available in Samsung online stores and retailers from August 11th. Customers who pre-order will receive special offers such as a free Sand Fabric Band and a year’s free Samsung Care+ membership.

The Galaxy Watch6 is the ultimate everyday companion with a modern and minimalist design. It is available in 44mm in graphite and silver and in 40mm in graphite and gold.

40 mm Bluetooth: 319 Euro (UVP)40 mm LTE: 369 Euro (UVP)44 mm Bluetooth: 349 Euro (UVP)44 mm LTE: 399 Euro (UVP)

For a more premium, timeless design, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic with the fan-favorite rotating bezel is the smart watch to go for. It is available in black and silver in 43 and 47 mm.

43 mm Bluetooth: 419 Euro (UVP)43 mm LTE: 469 Euro (UVP)47 mm Bluetooth: 449 Euro (UVP)47 mm LTE: 499 Euro (UVP)

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

