It seems that this year is the 100th anniversary! I went to the Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone! It’s Ryoku Nakatsuka!

It’s very hot this summer…

Even though the rainy season hasn’t ended yet, this heat is a hellish season for me, who sweats a lot.

Recently, I went to Bunka Fashion College’s museum, Bunka Gakuen Fashion Museum!

When I was thinking about my career path, I had thought about going to Bunka Fashion College, but I was surprised that I didn’t know there was a museum!

There’s a museum at school…lol

It was the 100th anniversary when I went. What a great history!

The theme of the exhibition during such auspicious time is “the beauty of Japanese clothing”.

There were exhibits from the Edo period to the early Meiji period, and I could really feel the history.

Of course, there were no machines, so even though it was a time when manual work was the main work, high-quality embroidery just like the real thing… It’s really amazing to see the gradation of snow that has fallen and piled up in many colors. I was impressed.

And I’m surprised that the clothes from 400 years ago are still so beautiful!

As it was the 100th anniversary, posters of past exhibitions were lined up on the wall.

Founder of HUMAN MADE, NIGO®’s vintage collection and “60〜The exhibition “European mode of the 70’s” is all very interesting, and I definitely want to check it out from now on!

And the school building is so big and beautiful!smile

It was a lot of fun!

Well then!

