Home » It seems that this year is the 100th anniversary! I went to the Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
Entertainment

It seems that this year is the 100th anniversary! I went to the Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

by admin

hello everyone! It’s Ryoku Nakatsuka!

It’s very hot this summer…

Even though the rainy season hasn’t ended yet, this heat is a hellish season for me, who sweats a lot.

Recently, I went to Bunka Fashion College’s museum, Bunka Gakuen Fashion Museum!

When I was thinking about my career path, I had thought about going to Bunka Fashion College, but I was surprised that I didn’t know there was a museum!

There’s a museum at school…lol

It was the 100th anniversary when I went. What a great history!

The theme of the exhibition during such auspicious time is “the beauty of Japanese clothing”.

There were exhibits from the Edo period to the early Meiji period, and I could really feel the history.

Of course, there were no machines, so even though it was a time when manual work was the main work, high-quality embroidery just like the real thing… It’s really amazing to see the gradation of snow that has fallen and piled up in many colors. I was impressed.

And I’m surprised that the clothes from 400 years ago are still so beautiful!

As it was the 100th anniversary, posters of past exhibitions were lined up on the wall.

Founder of HUMAN MADE, NIGO®’s vintage collection and “60The exhibition “European mode of the 70’s” is all very interesting, and I definitely want to check it out from now on!

And the school building is so big and beautiful!smile

It was a lot of fun!

Well then!

See also  What is the key to reality show innovation-China Daily

You may also like

Alejandra Guzmán’s Emotional Song: A Message to Daughter...

Belle’s Fashion Wardrobe: Handmade Doll Decorated Dresses for...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

UN cuts food aid to millions worldwide due...

The value of universal democracy

Expand Your Qualities: Horoscope for Saturday, July 29

Coco Lee’s Funeral Photos Unveiled: Sisters Select ‘Her...

Think instead of being outraged

Luo Xiaomi steals the show at the 6th...

Drought alert due to the retreat of Lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy