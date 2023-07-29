In 2023, 3,015 victims of Chocó have been treated

The Unit for Victims has set the goal of holding 30 of these conferences in the department throughout the year 2023 to bring care to the inhabitants of the most remote municipalities of Chocó.

The Unit for Victims, through the mobile assistance and orientation days, proposed to reach, more frequently, one of the departments most affected by the armed conflict: Chocó. During the first six months of the year, the entity has managed to visit 12 of its 31 municipalities. The objective of these visits is to facilitate and provide better access to the information necessary to carry out their procedures, which are sometimes limited by distance and the lack of financial resources to travel long distances.

One of the sessions was held in El Carmen de Atrato. To get there from Quibdó, a road trip is made that lasts between three and five hours, depending on the state of the road that leads from Quibdó to Medellín. This is one of the only two exit routes for the locals to the west and center of the country. On this day, the Victims Unit managed to attend, in one week, 236 victims of the armed conflict.

“I came to the conference in our municipality to make the request to update my family’s data, specifically that of my youngest daughter, since she is already of legal age and has her ID, so that in this way she can have access to the different services to which you are entitled as a victim. In general, this day is excellent because there are many people who have not been able to update or carry out another procedure. Being able to come here is something very positive for everyone, for our community even more so because we are a municipality plagued by violence, many Carmeleños were displaced to other places and now we are returning,” said Alicia Villegas, from the village of El Porvenir.

These conferences are also accompanied by the Ombudsman’s Office. Its regional management, through the area’s legal professional, provides care, guidance, accompaniment and advice to the victims.

During the year 2023, the goal of the Unit for Victims in Chocó is to carry out 30 days of mobile attention and thus continue accompanying and reaching the most remote places in the department, responding with comprehensive reparation actions to the 266,980 victims of Chocó, prevailing their rights to truth, justice and reparation. For now, thanks to the 12 workshops that have been held to date, the Unit has reached 3,015 people recognized as victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

