In the war-torn country of Sudan, a young man took up the cause of animal protection

Khartoum (Newsnet) During the fierce clashes in Sudan, a citizen in Khartoum took up the responsibility of protecting war animals when it became difficult for him to protect his family. Osman Saleh of Khartoum started keeping lions and other wild animals at the sanctuary to prevent them from starving to death.

Usman Saleh, while giving an interview from a shelter in Al-Baghir in the southeast, said that on the one hand we are struggling to feed our family and children and close people, on the other hand we are not giving up our responsibility towards animals. can be We have worked hard to save and care for these animals.

Firing, shelling and airstrikes between the army and the paramilitary force “RSF” have forced residents to cower in their homes or flee the city. There is an alarming shortage of food in the city.

The situation in Khartoum has been uncertain since the start of the war on April 15. Tens of thousands of people have gone to neighboring countries.

Usman said that we have no equipment, no fuel, no electricity, no water. We care for more than 200 animals, traveling 15 kilometers to the outskirts of Khartoum. These animals include 25 tigers and 6 hyenas. We risk our lives every day to try to reach these animals. If not every day, then every other day we have to go.

The biggest danger at this point is that if these animals become agitated and feel uncomfortable, they may try to break through the barriers. The electrical system securing the enclosures does not function without power.

Saleh said his team came under direct fire during the first few days of the fighting. Bombshells fell on the shelter near the tigers. Saleh said that so far he has been able to balance keeping his family and animals safe, but he doesn’t know how long he can keep it up.