Home » Usa, a gigantic ”X” appears on top of the former headquarters of Twitter-Corriere TV
World

Usa, a gigantic ”X” appears on top of the former headquarters of Twitter-Corriere TV

by admin
Usa, a gigantic ”X” appears on top of the former headquarters of Twitter-Corriere TV

The building is located in San Francisco, the police have opened an investigation to verify the permits

In San Francisco, a large “X” has popped up on top of the building that once housed the Twitter company, now renamed “X” by its owner Elon Musk. The new metal emblem popped up after San Francisco police prevented workers from removing the iconic blue bird from the building’s facade. Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the Department of Building Inspection, said no permits are required to remove letters or symbols from a building’s exterior sign. But any substitute letters or symbols would require permission to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure the additions are securely attached to the supporting sign.

July 29, 2023 – Updated July 29, 2023, 10:28 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Vice Premier of China: Tackling climate change is an important part of Sino-US cooperation and must be based on trust | Reuters

You may also like

Puerto Rico weakened against Serbia at WC |...

Peruvian President Delivers Controversial Independence Day Message Amidst...

The body of a mountaineer who disappeared in...

18-month-old boy dies in kindergarten, investigation opened by...

Meloni meets Biden in the White House, on...

Raptor celebrates 18 million visitors: it is Gardaland’s...

World Youth Day Preparations in Portugal: Witnessing Portuguese...

Colombia, Fixed Wireless Access for rural communities

News Udinese – Silvestri speaks: “I want to...

Survivor Shares Harrowing Tale of Recent Shipwreck Off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy