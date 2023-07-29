Usa, a gigantic ”X” appears on top of the former headquarters of Twitter-Corriere TV

The building is located in San Francisco, the police have opened an investigation to verify the permits

In San Francisco, a large “X” has popped up on top of the building that once housed the Twitter company, now renamed “X” by its owner Elon Musk. The new metal emblem popped up after San Francisco police prevented workers from removing the iconic blue bird from the building’s facade. Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the Department of Building Inspection, said no permits are required to remove letters or symbols from a building’s exterior sign. But any substitute letters or symbols would require permission to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure the additions are securely attached to the supporting sign.

July 29, 2023 – Updated July 29, 2023, 10:28 am

