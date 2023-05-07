Samsung takes drastic measures: ChatGPT is too dangerous

Samsung prohibits its employees from using ChatGPT. For the group, the danger is simply too great that sensitive details are passed on to an AI again. Employees can even be fired for continuing to use textbots.

Samsung bans ChatGPT for employees

In a memo, Samsung warned its employees that the Use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT is now prohibited. Employees are no longer allowed to use such tools on company-owned devices and internal Samsung networks. According to Samsung, this should only be a temporary restriction. This applies until the Group has created a secure environment for the use of AI tools that is not described in detail.

The ban is likely to be the direct result of an incident in April. Samsung had discovered that employees apparently sensitive code and meeting notes used in ChatGPT have. Samsung definitely wants to prevent company secrets from being passed on to the competition from Microsoft and OpenAI (ChatGPT) or Google (Google Bard).

In addition to company-related information, employees should also refrain from transmitting personal data. According to Samsung, these could possibly allow conclusions to be drawn about the intellectual property of the group. For violations of the new policy Samsung reserves the right to harsh consequences, up to and including termination without notice (source: Bloomberg).

ChatGPT: OpenAI “checks” texts

According to OpenAI, the operator of ChatGPT, conversations are “audited” by users to improve their systems. OpenAI itself advises against sharing any sensitive information. According to OpenAI, when a company uses the ChatGPT API, conversations are not visible.

Samsung isn’t the only country with data protection concerns surrounding ChatGPT and similar text robots. The Italian state had temporarily banned its use completely, but has since lifted the ban. Banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have also banned or restricted the use of ChatGPT.

