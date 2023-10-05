Samsung, the “fan edition” is back: Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE offer quality at an affordable cost

Waiting for the new one Galaxy S24 – there are already rumors about a Unpacked Event at the beginning of January 2024 – Samsung’s “Fan Edition” is backa series of devices – notably smartphones and tablets – that the Korean company introduced three years ago to offer cheaper and more accessible versions of its top-of-the-line devices.

Samsung’s FE strategy is clear: please fans and users who want it a high quality experience but at a reduced price. All while accepting some small compromises on performance.

The day the new “FE” series was announced does not seem accidental: it is the same one in which Google presented the new Pixel 8, with the Pro version exceeding 1000 euros for the first time. In short, there is even more space on the market for products that offer top-of-the-range performance at a more competitive price.

The new “Fan Edition” devices are lo smartphone Galaxy S23 FE, i tablet Galaxy Tab S9 FE e S9+ FE e le cuffie Galaxy Buds FE.

For those who love Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S23 FE – the “Fan Base” version of the latest Galaxy S23 released last January – it’s a welcome “return”. In 2022, in fact, the “S22” series was not accompanied by a Galaxy S22 FE.

Compared to the Galaxy S23, il Galaxy S23 FE offers an inferior but still valid processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and a larger 6.4-inch display (an intermediate size compared to the two top of the Samsung range, 6.1 inches for the Galaxy S23 and 6.8 inches for the Galaxy S23 Ultra). The rear cameras there are three (the main 50MP, a 12MP ultra wide angle and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom) to which is added the 10MP front one. The RAM available is 8GB, while the storage space can reach 128GB or 256GB.

The new Galaxy S23 FE are also dust and water resistant: they are therefore IP68 certified unlike mid-range Galaxys such as the “A” series.

The battery of the Galaxy S23 FE is from 4.500 mAhthe operating system is Android 13 and Samsung is committed to offering four future Android updates and five smartphone security updates. The colors of this new device, which in Italy it will be available in the coming monthsthey are interesting. Four colors available: Mint, Cream, Graphite e Purple.

We don’t yet know how much the Galaxy S23 FE will cost in our country, but what is certain is that abroad it is sold for 599 dollars, which is at least $200 less than the Galaxy S23. The price of this “Fan Edition” device is significant because it is $100 lower than what the Galaxy S21 FE cost even two years ago. It’s a sign that Samsung he learned an important lesson.

When the Korean giant rethought the Galaxy S series for the first time, introducing the “fan edition” of the Galaxy S20 model, this smartphone was received with enthusiasm. Samsung sold more than ten million Galaxy S20 FE worldwide, pushing strongly on the quality-price ratio of the device. But a year later the strategy hasn’t worked the same way: the Galaxy S21 FE was launched a few weeks after the release of the new Galaxy S22s and the price increased by $100, bringing the cost of the “fan edition” a little too close ” to that of the top of the range which would soon end up on the market.

Interview with TM Roh, the Samsung creative that AI will never be able to replace: “We will sell 30 million leaflets by 2023” from our correspondent Pier Luigi Pisa 30 July 2023

In addition to the Galaxy S23 FE Samsung also presented the Galaxy Tab S9 FEan Android tablet with a 10.9-inch display, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with a larger 12.4-inch screen. Both models have a 90Hz refresh rate, IP68 certification and a microSD card slot to expand the memory.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

The Tab S9 FE offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Tab S9 FE+, however, starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both tablets they include an S Pen for handwriting in the package. There are four colors available: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender. These tablets, unlike the Galaxy S23 FE, they are already available in Italy at a price starting from 549 euros.

Finally Samsung also announced a “fan edition” of its Galaxy Buds wireless headphones at a price, for Italy, of 109 euros. The design of Galaxy Buds FEequipped with ANC (active noise cancellation) technology, is reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The new Galaxy Buds FE earphones

With active noise cancellation, Samsung claims these earbuds can play music for six hours continuously. The declared battery life, without ANC, is 8.5 hours (which rises to 30 hours if you take into account the charging that occurs when the two earphones are placed in the case. Two rather sober colors are available: Graphite and White.

Circular economy Refurbished smartphones, PCs, tablets are good for the environment (as well as the wallet) by Simone Cosimi 28 July 2023

This was also particularly true in the case of the new FE devices pay attention to the materials used. The Korean company says that the “Galaxy S23 FE smartphone includes a wide variety of recycled materials present in both internal and external components of the devices, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastic obtained from fishing nets disused, water tanks and PET bottles”.

Samsung’s commitment to the environment had already seemed evident to us during the launch of the latest one Galaxy Z Fold 5 e Galaxy Z Flip 5the two top-of-the-range foldables that the Korean company “dismembered” during their launch in Seoul to show how many parts of the two phones were made with recycled materials.

Tech Test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the review: a piece of the future in your hands by Pier Luigi Pisa 08 August 2023

The plastic inside the devices, the aluminum of the bodies and even the glass covering the displays are the result of a careful recovery process that goes beyond the decision – more visible to the eye – not to include the charger in the package of a phone or to choose more sustainable packaging.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

