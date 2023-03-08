Home Technology Samsung TVs on sale: Get the best price with this trick
If you are looking for a good TV deal, take a look on Ebay: There is currently a 50.00 euro discount on the GU65AU7199 from Samsung. We check whether and for whom the offer is worthwhile.

Samsung TVs on sale on Ebay: how good is the deal?

The TV normally costs 619.99 euros on Ebay. With the code TECHNIK23, the price can be reduced by 50.00 euros, so that the final price is 569.99 euros. That’s a good deal – the 65-incher rarely slips below the 570.00 euro mark. With other providers you currently pay at least 60.00 euros more, Ebay has the best offer. The savings code is valid until March 15, 2023.

Samsung GU65AU7199: what can the 65-inch TV do?

The Samsung TV for sale on eBay is the Samsung GU65AU7199 – a 65-inch 4K TV. The giant TV comes with an LED panel that shows a sharp and high-contrast picture thanks to the crystal processor, HDR10+ support and contrast enhancer. Content that is not available in 4K quality is scaled up appropriately by the television. Streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Co. are of course on board, and you can also control the TV with voice commands via external devices.

  • Display: LED, 65 inches / 163 centimeters
  • Bild: 4K with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and 50 Hertz, HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log Gamma
  • connections: 3x HDMI, USB, 2x antenna input, digital audio output (optical), Lan, CI+
  • Smart-TV: yes, with Tizen OS operating system
  • Ton: 20 Watt, Q-Symphony, Dolby Digital Plus
  • power consumption: Energy efficiency class G, 135 kilowatt hours for 1,000 hours of use (with standard dynamic range (SDR))
Unfortunately, you have to do without features such as image improvement through Dolby Vision, a variable refresh rate for gaming or integrated voice control in this price range. If you are looking for a large TV with a top picture and all the important functions, you will do everything right with the Samsung GU65AU7199 – the model is a real price-performance tip.

Click here for the TV offer on Ebay*.

Alternative TV offer: 65-inch TV from Panasonic

If these features are important to you, you can dig a little deeper into your pocket and the Panasonic TX-65JXW944.

  • Display: LED, 65 inches / 163 centimeters
  • Bild: 4K with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and 100 Hertz, HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision
  • connections: 4x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, USB 3.0, 2x CI+, digital audio output (optical), Lan, antenna connection, headphone output
  • Smart-TV: yes, with My Home Screen 6.0 operating system
  • Ton: 30 watts, Dolby Atmos, five sound modes
  • power consumption: Energy efficiency class F, 96 kilowatt hours at 1,000 hours of use (with standard dynamic range (SDR))

With this TV, too, you currently save 50.00 euros with the code TECHNIK23.

In the Stiftung Warentest, the TV achieved a smooth 2.0 (“good”) due to the picture and sound quality. It shows its advantages above all in bright rooms. At 65 inches, it offers a slightly better picture than the Samsung TV thanks to Dolby Vision and the faster refresh rate. In addition, it has several connections, integrated voice control and a higher energy efficiency class.

