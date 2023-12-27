Samsung Z Fold 5 vs Huawei Mate X3: which foldable cell phone is better?

Samsung and Huawei are two big names in the smartphone industry, and they have both entered the foldable phone market with their offerings. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Huawei Mate X3 are two of the best current options in the folding cell phone market, and they both promise to deliver a unique and innovative experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the Huawei Mate X3 offers a 7.85-inch OLED display. The difference in screen technology may not be noticeable to the average user, but the Huawei Mate X3 has a higher pixel density, making it the sharper option between the two.

In terms of design, both smartphones have a sleek and refined look. When folded, both models are still notably thicker than traditional smartphones, but the Huawei Mate X3 is slightly lighter and closer to a “normal” smartphone in terms of thickness.

When it comes to camera capabilities, both devices offer excellent performance, but they may not be as advanced as their premium peers such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Huawei P60 Pro. The Huawei Mate X3 interface also has some deficiencies, such as the inability to automatically recognize QR codes.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 outperforms the Huawei Mate X3 in benchmark tests. However, due to Google’s restrictions on Huawei, several of its apps work virtualized, which may impact overall user experience.

Both phones have sufficient battery capacity to last through the day, but the Huawei Mate X3 offers faster charging and a slightly larger battery capacity compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Ultimately, the choice between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Huawei Mate X3 depends on individual preferences and priorities. Both devices offer a unique and innovative experience, but users should carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages of foldable cell phones before making a decision on which one to purchase.

