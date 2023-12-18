Home » Sanqianzhi is looking for an i5 laptop! It has a 14.1-inch display and is great for use as a writing machine/for students – ePrice.HK
Technology

Sanqianzhi is looking for an i5 laptop! It has a 14.1-inch display and is great for use as a writing machine/for students – ePrice.HK

by admin
Sanqianzhi is looking for an i5 laptop! It has a 14.1-inch display and is great for use as a writing machine/for students – ePrice.HK

Fortress Online Store has recently announced a flash sale offering a massive $4000 discount on the VAIO FE14 laptop, reducing the price from $6999 to just $2999. The 14.1-inch laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and is being touted as a worthy option for casual gaming.

The VAIO FE14 features a 14.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a slim body with a sunken hinge design aimed at ergonomics. It boasts an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB DDR4, and a 512GB SSD, along with support for Intel dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 at 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Additionally, the laptop comes with a splash-proof keyboard.

With the reduced price and impressive specifications, the VAIO FE14 is a compelling option for those in the market for a new laptop. The flash sale has garnered attention from tech enthusiasts and casual users alike, and the reduced price point of $2999 makes the VAIO FE14 an attractive proposition when compared to its original retail price of $6999.

For those interested in taking advantage of the flash sale, the portal for making a purchase can be found on the Fortress Online Store’s website. With the significant discount and appealing features, the VAIO FE14 is likely to attract a lot of attention from shoppers looking for an i5 laptop that is also suitable for casual gaming and everyday use.

See also  Technology Diary — October 5, 2023

You may also like

Science, science fiction, AI and video games: 10...

Ecrown e-bikes burst onto the scene

How to download YouTube videos with VLC

Technology, data and skills: the hybrid era of...

11 Midjourney drawing parameter techniques, how to use...

Tons of dead fish wash up on Japanese...

Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 FE: How are...

A chatbot for Santa Claus: how to find...

The appearance of the fantasy Pokémon Meloetta “Blue...

How to change Google Play Store account

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy