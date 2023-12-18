Sanqianzhi is looking for an i5 laptop! It has a 14.1-inch display and is great for use as a writing machine/for students – ePrice.HK

Fortress Online Store has recently announced a flash sale offering a massive $4000 discount on the VAIO FE14 laptop, reducing the price from $6999 to just $2999. The 14.1-inch laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and is being touted as a worthy option for casual gaming.

The VAIO FE14 features a 14.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a slim body with a sunken hinge design aimed at ergonomics. It boasts an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB DDR4, and a 512GB SSD, along with support for Intel dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 at 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Additionally, the laptop comes with a splash-proof keyboard.

With the reduced price and impressive specifications, the VAIO FE14 is a compelling option for those in the market for a new laptop. The flash sale has garnered attention from tech enthusiasts and casual users alike, and the reduced price point of $2999 makes the VAIO FE14 an attractive proposition when compared to its original retail price of $6999.

For those interested in taking advantage of the flash sale, the portal for making a purchase can be found on the Fortress Online Store’s website. With the significant discount and appealing features, the VAIO FE14 is likely to attract a lot of attention from shoppers looking for an i5 laptop that is also suitable for casual gaming and everyday use.

