If you feel at least one of these signs, then you are eating too much protein: be very careful

Are You Consuming Too Much Protein? Here are the Signs

Proteins are essential for the body, especially for those who engage in intense physical activity. They are crucial for building and repairing tissues and play a key role in overall well-being. However, like everything else, they must be consumed in the right doses. Here are the signs that indicate we may be consuming too much protein.

Experts recommend a daily protein intake that varies based on age, gender, and level of physical activity. In general, it is recommended to consume about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. However, athletes and physically active individuals may have higher needs.

While meat is often considered the main source of protein, there are many other options for meeting protein needs, including eggs, dairy products, legumes, whole grains, and some vegetables. For fitness enthusiasts, protein intake is especially crucial as it is involved in building and repairing muscles, helping to optimize physical performance.

However, it is important to maintain a balanced diet and not overconsume protein. The body may signal that we are consuming too much protein in several ways. These signals include bad breath, changes in stool, dehydration, headaches, tiredness, dryness of the mouth and throat, loss of libido, problems with kidney function, and emotional and mental consequences such as bad mood.

It is crucial to pay attention to these signals and adjust protein intake accordingly to maintain overall well-being. Balancing protein intake with carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals is essential for a complete nutritional intake. Remember, everything should be consumed in moderation, including protein.