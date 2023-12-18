Champions draw: Napoli against Barcelona, ​​Inter draws Atletico and Lazio draws Bayern Munich – News

The Champions League round of 16 has been drawn in Nyon.

These are the pairings: Porto-Arsenal, Napoli-Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint Germain-Real Sociedad, Inter-Atletico Madrid, Psv Eindhoven-Borussia Dortmund, Lazio-Bayern Munich, Copenhagen-Manchester City, Leipzig-Real Madrid.

For the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, ‘the Champions League draw? Inter came second in their group last year and then reached the final and came close to achieving a great result. What is very important is that we must maintain this scoring position in the ranking which would allow us to have the fifth team in the Champions League”. on the sidelines of the awarding of scholarships for young sports promises by Banca Ifis on the Champions League draw League which saw Napoli match with Barcelona, ​​Inter with Atletico Madrid and Lazio with Bayern Munich.

Javier Zanetti, vice-president of Inter, speaking to Sky Sport, comments on the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League which pits Inter against Atletico Madrid. “There were all great teams. They knew that as runners-up this draw could be complicated. Great respect for Atletico Madrid. I know very well how ‘Cholo’ Simeone prepares matches. He will be a difficult opponent to beat but so will we. We are in a position to play two good matches. We will be ready.”

“We will have to start well at San Siro but we will have to do the same in Spain – adds Zanetti – Both teams have great players. We hope that Inter’s form will be the same as today but there is still time for those challenges”.

Europa League: Roma col Feyenoord and Milan col Rennes ai play off



Roma will face Feyenoord, while Milan will play against Stade Rennais in the Europa League play offs. This is the outcome of the UEFA draw in Nyon

