Save Big on Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Clearance Sale Up to 54% Off!

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar on Clearance Sale with Up to 54% Off

Sports enthusiasts rejoice! The popular Garmin smart sports watches are now available at a clearance sale, offering incredible discounts on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar. With prices slashed up to 54% off, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is brand new in Hong Kong and comes with a one-year warranty. In addition, customers will enjoy the convenience of local delivery. This online store is dedicated to providing excellent goods and services to its customers.

But that’s not all. Fortress, the online store, has also launched a limited-time offer on the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar ONE PIECE Limited Edition. This special edition watch, licensed in Hong Kong, is available at a reduced price of HK$2,240, down from its original price of HK$3,999. Local delivery is included in this offer as well.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is built to withstand the harshest conditions. It meets the US military standard MIL-STD-810, boasting a heat-resistant and impact-resistant reinforced fiber polymer case. Its scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass ensures durability and longevity. The watch has also passed strict impact, low temperature, and corrosion tests, making it waterproof up to 100 meters underwater.

In terms of functionality, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar has a wide range of features. It offers various sports modes such as running, swimming, golf, surfing, windsurfing, high-intensity interval training, and muscle training. Additionally, it includes all-weather health tracking to monitor important metrics like VO2 Max, heart rate, stress index, blood oxygen, calorie consumption, body energy index, and body age. With accurate GPS satellite positioning, altitude, air pressure, and an electronic compass function, this watch is the perfect companion for adventure enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is its solar charging technology. This innovative feature extends the battery life indefinitely, making it ideal for those who love outdoor activities.

To purchase the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar, interested customers can visit the following links: Zoro Limited Edition / Sobo Limited Edition.

Whether you are a dedicated athlete or simply enjoy an active lifestyle, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar series offers the perfect blend of style, durability, and functionality. Don’t miss out on this amazing clearance sale.

Source: ezone.hk

