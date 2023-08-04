Save Big on the iPhone 13 Pro Max: Amazon Offers Discounted Price That’s Less Than the iPhone 13

Title: Get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for Less on Amazon – A Spectacular Deal

Subtitle: Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max at an Unbeatable Price

Are you looking for the perfect smartphone that offers exceptional features and a premium design? Look no further as Amazon is currently offering the iPhone 13 Pro Max, one of Apple’s best creations, at a significantly reduced price. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which boasts a stunning display, three outstanding cameras, powerful performance, and an impressive battery life, all for an affordable price.

Originally priced at over 1,250 euros, the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the eye-catching Alpine Blue color and with 128 GB storage is now available on Amazon for just 887 euros. This incredible offer allows you to save a substantial amount while owning a device that offers specifications comparable to the newly released iPhone 13.

It’s worth mentioning that this iPhone 13 Pro Max is refurbished, but fear not, as it is fully functional and in excellent condition. Furthermore, it comes with a 1-year warranty backed by Amazon Renewed. Purchasing a refurbished iPhone carries numerous advantages, and Amazon is renowned for its reliable refurbished products. BackMarket is also an excellent alternative, offering the iPhone 13 Pro Max in excellent condition for 890 euros, slightly cheaper than Amazon.

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 Pro Max closely resembles its successor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is priced approximately 550 euros higher. Considering this significant price difference, it becomes evident that the current offer on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is an extraordinary opportunity to own a top-of-the-range smartphone without breaking the bank. With its extensive capabilities, this device will continue to impress users and receive software updates for at least the next five years.

Let’s take a look at the impressive specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

– Dimensions: 16.08 x 7.81 x 0.76 cm

– Weight: 238 g

– Screen: Super Retina XDR OLED 6.7 inches

– Resolution and density: 2,778 x 1,284 pixels, 458 dpi

– Screen technologies: ProMotion (10-120Hz), TrueTone, 1,200 nits

– Processor: A15 Bionic

– RAM: 6 GB

– Operating System: iOS 16

– Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB

– Cameras: Triple camera (12+12+12 MP)

– Front camera: 12 MP

– Battery: 28 hours of video playback

– Colors: Green, Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Alpine Blue

– Others: Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance (30 min at 6 meters), MagSafe, Ceramic Shield

– Starting price: 1,259 euros (128 GB), 1,379 euros (256 GB)

With such incredible specifications and a starting price of only 887 euros, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the best options available. It offers unbeatable value for money and ensures an exceptional user experience.

Don’t miss out on this outstanding deal on Amazon! Join the conversation and delve into the advantages of owning the iPhone 13 Pro Max at a fraction of its original cost.

