The Factors Behind the Peso’s Revaluation Against the US Dollar

Business

by admin
Title: Factors Driving the Revaluation of the Mexican Peso against the US Dollar

Subtitle: Mexican assets become attractive to investors seeking higher yields

The Mexican peso has experienced a significant strengthening against the US dollar, largely influenced by various factors. One of the key drivers behind this revaluation is the disparity in interest rates between Mexico and the United States.

In recent times, the Mexican central bank has aggressively raised interest rates, creating a widening gap in comparison to the interest rates set by the US Federal Reserve. This development has made Mexican assets more appealing to investors who are seeking higher yields, subsequently driving the demand and value of the peso.

The peso-dollar pair has undergone two distinct phases of notable declines. The initial downturn occurred in early 2020 when the exchange rate stood at 25.44 Mexicans per dollar, experiencing a significant 22% drop to 19.50. Subsequently, a second fall occurred, bringing the exchange rate down to the current level of 17.07.

From 2020 until now, the peso has accumulated a remarkable revaluation of approximately 33%. Furthermore, there are indications that the pair may continue to decline slightly further.

In the short term, the peso’s price failed to break the daily support level of 16.70/16.66. However, it gained momentum from this point onwards, resulting in four consecutive days of price increases, totaling approximately 4.1% for the pair.

Presently, the price of the peso is attempting to surpass the monthly resistance level at 17.43/17.46. This key resistance has proven to be a significant obstacle over the past four weeks, and it coincides with the lower boundary of a channel currently acting as a resistance level. Consequently, breaking through these two strong barriers would signify the beginning of a potential trend reversal, a scenario that has not been observed since 2021.

In conclusion, the revaluation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar has been heavily influenced by the disparity in interest rates between the two countries. This has made Mexican assets more attractive to investors seeking higher yields. Additionally, the peso-dollar pair has experienced significant fluctuations, resulting in a notable revaluation since 2020. The current attempts by the peso to overcome key resistance levels indicate a potential shift in trend, which could have significant implications for future currency exchange movements.

