Scientists discover “mixed” lizards in Puerto Rico

New Research Shows Hybrid Lizards in Puerto Rico May Have Evolutionary Advantage

A recent study published in the professional journal Molecular Ecology has shed light on an intriguing case of hybridization in lizards in Puerto Rico. The research, conducted by a group of scientists that included Puerto Ricans Javier Rodríguez Robles and Manuel Leal, has revealed that hybrid lizards resulting from the mating of the grass garden lizard (Anolis pulchellus) and the mountain garden lizard (Anolis krugi) are proving to be better adapted to their environment than their purebred parents.

According to the study, the hybrids of A. pulchellus and A. krugi have been able to conquer the entire western region of Puerto Rico. This has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of pure A. pulchellus lizards in the area. In contrast, pure A. pulchellus individuals can still be found in eastern Puerto Rico, with the exception of a small number of hybrids identified in the El Verde area in Río Grande.

What makes this discovery even more interesting is that the hybrids are physically similar to A. pulchellus, despite having only 17% of the genetic material of A. krugi. This indicates that the hybrid lizards may possess certain evolutionary advantages that are not immediately observable.

The researchers found that the hybrid lizards have genetic characteristics that contribute to improved cellular and immunological functions, metabolism, and the development of legs, allowing them to utilize oxygen more effectively and move more quickly. Additionally, the hybrids appear to have an advantage in thermoregulation, which enables them to be more active during cooler parts of the day, giving them more opportunities to search for food and mates.

This research not only provides valuable insights into the genetic and evolutionary dynamics of these lizards but also raises questions about how widespread hybridization events are in other animal species. The success of the hybrids of A. pulchellus and A. krugi is a testament to the ongoing impact of natural selection in contemporary ecosystems.

The findings of this study have significant implications for the understanding of evolutionary processes and the genetic diversity of animal populations. This research highlights the complexity of genetic characteristics and their interaction with environmental factors, emphasizing the importance of continued scientific investigation into the mechanisms driving species evolution and adaptation.

The authors of the study hope that their work will inspire further research into hybridization events in lizards and other animal species and contribute to a deeper understanding of the intricate mechanisms that drive evolutionary change in natural environments.

