Scientists from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ are once again one of the most cited researchers in the world

Private lecturer Dr. Markus Göker

For the fifth time in a row, private lecturer Dr. Markus Göker from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH is on the list of the world‘s most cited researchers in the field of microbiology. In Germany, bioinformatician Markus Göker is one of the nine researchers whose publications were most frequently cited as references by other researchers. He is the only Braunschweig scientist on the list in this area. His scientific publications have been cited 2,234 times within the last year.

Markus Göker is responsible for the LPSN and TYGS databases

The bioinformatician Göker heads the phylogenomics working group and is an expert in the taxonomic databases LPSN [List of Prokaryotic names with Standing in Nomenclature] and TYGS [Type (Strain) Genome Server] at the DSMZ. Both databases are part of the DSMZ Digital Diversity platform. The fact that the award was given in the microbiology category shows the importance of bioinformatics in this field within the life sciences. In addition, this also underlines the role of the DSMZ as an interdisciplinary research infrastructure facility.

Liste der Highly Cited Researchers

The information and technology company Clarivate™ publishes the list of the most cited researchers annually based on the Web of Science publication database. This year the list includes 7,125 people worldwide, 336 of whom are conducting research in Germany. The criteria for creating the list and a complete list of all researchers are available on the company’s website:

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH is the world‘s most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell cultures). At the DSMZ, microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, researched and archived. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ, with its extensive scientific services and biological resources, has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ is recognized as a non-profit organization, the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only nationwide opportunity to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific service, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, based on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, houses more than 85,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 220 employees. www.dsmz.de

About the Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions. Their focus ranges from natural, engineering and environmental sciences to economics, spatial and social sciences and the humanities. Leibniz Institutes are dedicated to socially, economically and ecologically relevant questions. They conduct knowledge- and application-oriented research, including in the overarching Leibniz research associations, are or maintain scientific infrastructures and offer research-based services. The Leibniz Association focuses on knowledge transfer, especially with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs politics, science, business and the public. Leibniz institutions maintain close cooperation with universities – in the form of the Leibniz Science Campi, with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent and independent assessment process. Due to their national importance, the federal and state governments jointly support the institutes of the Leibniz Association. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 scientists. The total budget of the institutes is 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de

