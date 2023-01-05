2023 has arrived, which means we have a whole year to look forward to when it comes to movies and TV. But 2023 is January, and while the month is usually a bit sparse for blockbusters, there are some fun and exciting projects coming up soon, so in that case, let’s jump right into the next installment of Screen Time.

But before we get started, a quick reminder.we based on UK Release Calendar Pick and choose, so be sure to check your local movie theaters and streaming services for exact dates and listings.

A Man Called Otto – January 6

Tom Hanks has played some iconic roles throughout his career, but now the famous actor is turning his attention to something more… Grumpy. “A Man Called Otto” stars Hanks as a miserable man who has given up on life, but his pessimistic view is challenged when a lively young family moves in across the street, finally seeing the old grumpy A life-changing friendship is formed.

pale blue eyes [Netflix] – January 6

Christian Bale is traveling to 1830s America to play the role of Augustus Landor, a private eye , responsible for solving the grizzly murders. Illustrated by a young Edgar Allen Poe, the film will tell a disturbing and deeply disturbing story that goes much deeper than the original kills.

M3gan – January 13

We all know the story of Chucky and what that demon toy does in his spare time, so you’d think we’d stop creating murder dolls, right? Well, no. After becoming the caretaker of her young eight-year-old niece Caddy, Alison Williams’ Gemma decided the best scenario for a parenting move would be to pair the toddler with a fully robotic toy prototype called M3GAN. It doesn’t take long for the doll to start taking on a life of its own, leading to all sorts of nasty consequences.

The Last of Us [Sky/Now TV] – January 16th

Gamers will be all too familiar with Joel and Ellie’s groundbreaking adventure, but for those who never had the chance to experience Naughty Dog’s acclaimed action-adventure, HBO Max will soon release its take on the emotional post-apocalyptic story the opinion of. The series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, will see the duo survive a hostile world while trying to find sanctuary across America.

90’s Shows [Netflix] – January 19th

Twenty years ago, The ’70s Show became one of the biggest sitcoms on our TV screens. The series attempted a comeback with That ’80s Show shortly after, which failed to really capture the original’s luster, but Netflix nonetheless brought “The ’90s Show” to the streaming platform this month, try again. Set in the mid-90s, the series revolves around Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia, who is struggling with teenage life, and sees multiple actors return to reprise their former, and now much older, roles .

Babylon – January 20

This movie seems to be the definition of gluttony and hedonism. Following the ups and downs of several different stars as they explore and experience the decadence of early Hollywood, this film from Damien Chazelle features an extensive cast including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and more.

lockwood corp. [Netflix] – January 27th

Netflix is ​​taking a fresh stab at Ghostbusters this month when action-packed series Lockwood & Co. debuts on the service. Following the story of a small start-up in London, the series sees two teenage boys and a spiritually gifted girl face off against a variety of different spiritual beings as the series unravels a mystery that will change the fate of history.

you [網飛] – January 27th

It might seem odd to think we’ve never seen Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy team up for a comedy movie, but that all changes this month when Netflix’s You arrives. The film will see two comedy icons overcome and navigate modern love and family dynamics while confronting conflicting cultural and societal expectations.

that’s it. There are some big movies and series to keep an eye out for, but if you’re looking forward to some big blockbusters, be sure to check back later this month when we’ll see what February 2023 has in store for entertainment fans.