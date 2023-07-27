Sea of Thieves Season 10 Delayed: Updates and Exciting Content Await in Mid-October

Title: Pirates of Sea of Thieves Season 10 Delayed, Exciting Content Still to Come in October

Date: September 27, 2023

In an announcement made on their blog, Rare revealed that the highly anticipated tenth season of Pirates of Sea of Thieves will be delayed, much to the disappointment of the game’s dedicated community. The update, which was originally scheduled for release in early October, will now make its debut in mid-October.

Addressing the delay, Rare community lead Christina McGrath acknowledged the disappointment, saying, “This is not a decision we took lightly. However, after careful consideration, we firmly believe that for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process, and the well-being of our teams, this is the best option.”

The new release date for Season 10 of Sea of Thieves is set for October 19, 2023. Despite the delay, Rare assured players that there will still be plenty to do in the meantime. McGrath mentioned the release of the highly anticipated expansion, The Legend of Monkey Island, which has been receiving positive feedback since its recent unveiling.

Additionally, Rare revealed some exciting upcoming content for Sea of Thieves, including Gold & Glory Weekends and Community Weekends. Season 10 itself will now feature what was originally planned for Season 11. This means that players can expect even more content and surprises when the season finally arrives.

Looking ahead, Rare expressed their optimism for the future, stating, “We expect to bring a lot of momentum into 2024 with ambitious and bold plans, including some important design updates to the Sea of Thieves sandbox.” The team thanked the community for their continued support and patience and promised to reward them with a strong finish to 2023.

While the delay may be disappointing for fans, it is evident that Rare is committed to delivering a high-quality and enjoyable gaming experience. As October approaches, players can look forward to the new Monkey Island expansion and the highly anticipated Season 10 update, which promises to bring fresh adventures and exciting gameplay to the pirate-themed world of Sea of Thieves.

