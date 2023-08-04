SEGA Announces New DLC “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” Launching on August 17

Sega, the renowned gaming company, has recently announced the release of a new DLC for their popular university management simulation game, “Two Point Campus”. Developed by Two Point Studios and published by Sega Europe, the DLC titled “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” is set to launch on all platforms on August 17th.

The new DLC expands on the bustling and chaotic events of Two Point Hospital, introducing players to a range of exciting new levels, game mechanics, and a plethora of peculiar diseases in need of treatment.

Players will embark on an educational journey in the serene Tember Lake, where they will encounter the enigmatic Great Healer Johnson, who roams the lands of Two Point County. From there, they will be whisked away to Lava, a location plagued by heat stress from an ancient volcano, not to mention the challenges posed by the mischievous Dr. Kensui Sea Dog and her band of pirates. Finally, players will face their old adversary, Bartholomew F. Savage, at Pinpoint, where winter’s chill is rivaled only by the ailments that need curing.

No medical department would be complete without an array of students and essential supplies. The “Department of Medicine” DLC introduces doctors and nurses as new student types, along with six new room types and over 60 new items to facilitate accurate diagnoses and alleviate stress. Among the new additions are the Head Clinic and the dreaded Head Scratcher, as well as the Psychiatry Clinic and the less intimidating Couch. Players can expect to encounter recurring diseases such as the classic “brain fart syndrome” and “bald head syndrome”.

Furthermore, the “Department of Medicine” DLC presents numerous challenges for both students and instructors to overcome together. If patients take a turn for the worse, they may transform into ghosts and haunt the halls, leaving overworked staff responsible for cleaning up eerie and sticky messes. Neglected medical equipment is at risk of burning out, while emergencies might result in an influx of patients, occasionally arriving by helicopter. Players will also have to contend with sly pirate doctors who always aim to cut costs.

To add to the excitement, Sega is offering a pre-purchase option for the “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC, with a limited-time 10% early bird discount available on all platforms. The early bird promotion period for Steam and Xbox Series X|S is from August 4th to 25th, while Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 players can enjoy the discount from August 17th to 24th.

Furthermore, Sega is currently running a special promotion to celebrate the first anniversary of “Two Point Campus”. Steam players can purchase the base game at a historically low price of 50% off until August 11th, while Xbox Series X|S players can also avail of the same half-price discount until August 8th. Meanwhile, PS4 and PS5 players can enjoy a 33% discount until August 16th.

“Two Point Campus” is a highly regarded university management simulation game available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). The game features traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, and English subtitles, as well as Chinese and English voice options. It is rated for players aged 12 and above.

Excitement is mounting as fans eagerly anticipate the release of the “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC, which promises to deliver even more addictive and entertaining gameplay. Players can look forward to experiencing the joys and challenges of running their own virtual campus, dealing with eccentric illnesses, and managing the education and well-being of students in this unique simulation game.

© Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.