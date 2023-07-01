SEGA VP Affirms Company’s Independence Amidst Microsoft Acquisition Buzz

SEGA Vice President Asserts Company Will Not be Sold Despite Microsoft’s Interest

In response to recent allegations from the US Federal Trade Commission, Microsoft has testified that it had plans to acquire SEGA. However, SEGA’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Shi Utsumi, made it clear that the company will not be sold.

Utsumi emphasized that SEGA will continue to maintain a strong cooperative relationship with Microsoft but will not entertain any offers for acquisition. This statement comes after Microsoft’s disclosure in an internal letter, where they expressed their interest in acquiring SEGA. Microsoft had hoped that such a merger would allow SEGA to take ownership of popular gaming franchises like “Sonic Boy,” “Dragon,” and “Persona,” thereby expanding the content of Xbox Game Pass and seizing more development opportunities in the Asian market.

While Shi Utsumi did not explicitly respond to whether Microsoft had indeed made an acquisition offer to SEGA, they remained firm on their stance of not being sold to any external parties. This reinforces the notion that SEGA will continue to operate independently and nurture their existing relationship with Microsoft.

Interestingly, internal documents presented as testimony also revealed that Square Enix was a target of Microsoft’s potential acquisition plans. However, there have been no further updates on any developments regarding this particular acquisition.

The news of Microsoft’s interest in acquiring SEGA and Square Enix has sparked speculation within the gaming industry. Analysts are watching closely to see if Microsoft will pursue any further acquisitions to strengthen its position in the gaming market.

The gaming community eagerly awaits updates on Microsoft’s acquisition plans and how SEGA and Square Enix will navigate this potential turning point in their respective trajectories.

