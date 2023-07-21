SEGA’s Mobile Game “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-” Announces Third Cloud Event and Introduces New Cast “MAPPY (cathode)”

SEGA’s popular mobile game, “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-“, is set to hold its highly anticipated third cloud event today. This shooter-style RPG, known for its theme of saving girls who have fallen into darkness, continues to captivate players with its thrilling gameplay and captivating story.

The highlight of the event is the introduction of a new cast member, “MAPPY (cathode)”. Voiced by the talented Yui Ogura, MAPPY brings a fresh dynamic to the game and adds to the roster of exciting characters that players can choose to save the girls from the darkness.

But that’s not all the event has to offer. Players can also participate in the “Cloud Event” to earn “Skill Liberation Code Tokens” and strengthen their skills. By consuming “Cloud ST” and completing 30 missions, players can collect valuable tokens that can be exchanged for “Skill Liberation Codes”. This unique feature allows players to unlock additional abilities and enhance their gameplay experience.

In addition, a limited-time “New CAST PICK UP Gashapon” will be available during the event. Players can try their luck and get the chance to obtain the new CAST “MAPPY (cathode)”, as well as other powerful characters. With more than one ★2CAST guaranteed after 10 consecutive draws, this event gashapon is not to be missed.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On July 28th, the official live broadcast #03 of “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-” will take place. Hosted by Dogma Kazami and featuring voice actress Saya Aisawa as a special guest, the live broadcast will provide players with the latest game event information and update details.

During the program, fans can expect to see new battle CAST announcements, learn about the latest events, and hear about various system improvements. The live broadcast will also unveil new cooperation activities, with a renowned game company joining the “Wrong Game” for the first time. Additionally, the program will reveal an exciting summer gift plan, promising players a month’s worth of thrilling summer activities.

The official live broadcast will be held on July 28th at 20:00, and it will be an opportunity for players to immerse themselves in the world of “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-” and discover the latest developments in the game. Simultaneous translation in Chinese will be provided, ensuring that players from different regions can enjoy the program.

As the popularity of “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-” continues to grow, players can look forward to more thrilling events, exciting updates, and captivating characters. Stay tuned for further announcements and join the battle to save the girls from darkness in this action-packed mobile game.

