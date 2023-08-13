Sentient Streets: Revolutionary AI Mod Allows Players to Interact with NPCs in ‘Grand Theft Auto 5’

New AI-driven Mod Allows Players to Have Real-Time Conversations with NPCs in “Grand Theft Auto 5”

With the advancement of AI technology, its applications have become more extensive, and this includes the gaming industry. Recently, a senior module designer has used related technologies to create a groundbreaking new module that allows players to communicate with non-playable characters (NPCs) through their microphones in the popular game “Grand Theft Auto 5” developed by Rockstar Games.

The mod, named “Sentient Streets,” is a story-oriented modification created by designer Bloc, who previously designed a similar mod for “Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.” Through more than 30 AI models, “Sentient Streets” enables NPCs to engage in real-time conversations and interactions with players, whether they are police officers, criminals, or ordinary pedestrians.

Bloc introduced the mod’s functionality and showcased its use in a video. In the video, the designer operates a police character who engages in dialogue and interaction with three other police NPCs on the streets of “Los Santos,” the fictional city in “Grand Theft Auto 5.”

In the first story mission of the mod, players assume the role of a police officer who must choose a partner. To interact with NPCs, players simply need to approach them, press the “T” key to grab their attention, and then use the microphone to initiate conversations by pressing the “N” key. The AI technology behind the NPCs analyzes the questions asked by players and responds based on the characters’ personalities and background settings. Interestingly, each police NPC has its own unique personality, with one being friendly, another being tough, and the third being flirtatious.

The AI featured in the “Sentient Streets” mod is powered by Inworld AI technology, which is an AI engine specifically designed for driving virtual characters. The voices of the NPCs are generated using text-to-speech software developed by ElevenLabs. This latest module by Bloc is just the beginning of their plans to integrate AI technology into the gaming industry, allowing players to engage with NPCs through dynamic dialogue options.

Earlier this year, Nvidia launched a new set of tools called Nvidia Ace for game developers, which utilizes AI-driven natural language interaction to enhance the intelligence of NPCs in games, revolutionizing the overall gaming experience for players. Nvidia Ace provides “optimized AI basic models” to help developers create unique backgrounds and personalities for each AI NPC, along with speech recognition, text-to-speech technology, and lifelike facial animation generation.

While independent developers and mods have already embraced AI technology, the exploration of this field by major game companies is currently limited. Nonetheless, players can anticipate the future development and integration of AI technology in the gaming industry.

This exciting new mod not only adds a new dimension to the gameplay of “Grand Theft Auto 5” but also showcases the potential for AI-driven interactions in future games, bringing virtual worlds to life like never before.

