Seoul Dynasty to Focus on Overwatch’s Amateur Scene – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Seoul Dynasty Announces Shift to Amateur Overwatch Scene

As the Overwatch League’s D3392eee2ac024bb598cb41594a63283e has come to an end, teams are now adjusting to find their place in the post-OWL world. Some are leaning into content creation and the influencer space, while others are disbanding entirely. Seoul Dynasty, however, has announced that it will continue as a competitive Overwatch team, but will shift its focus to the amateur scene of the competition.

In a statement, the team’s CEO Arnold Hur said, “The past six years have truly been amazing and we will cherish every memory forever. As we enter a new phase of the competitive Overwatch scene, we’re turning our focus to exploring opportunities in the amateur scene.”

There is no word yet on what the amateur scene for Overwatch will look like in 2024 and beyond, as Blizzard has yet to explain what’s next for the game’s competitive scene following the disbandment of the Overwatch League. This move by Seoul Dynasty could signal a shift in focus for other former OWL teams as they navigate the post-league landscape.

The transition to the amateur scene represents a new challenge for Seoul Dynasty, but one that could provide opportunities for growth and continued success in the world of competitive Overwatch. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how the team adapts to this new phase and what the future holds for them in the amateur Overwatch scene.

Share this: Facebook

X

