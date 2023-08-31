Seya Co., Ltd. Launches New Rhythm Action Game ‘Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party’ on Apple Arcade

Seya Co., Ltd. recently announced the release of the highly anticipated rhythm action game “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party.” This new game is set to officially launch on August 30, 2023, exclusively on the App Store subscription service, Apple Arcade.

“Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party” is a brand new addition to Sega’s popular rhythm game series, offering players the opportunity to swing a maraca to the beat of popular music from the 2000s. The game includes a diverse selection of songs from various genres, with more than 40 popular hits from around the world. Fans can also expect additional songs to be added to the game after its release. This installment also features a story mode, marking the first time a story mode is included in the series.

Among the tracks included in the game are exclusive songs such as PSY’s “DADDY,” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and Fitz and the Tantrums’ “The Walker.” These songs can only be found in “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party,” making it an exciting addition for fans of the series.

The product information for "Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party" is as follows: the game's platform is Apple Arcade, and it will be available in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese subtitles, and English voice. Developed by Seya Co., Ltd., the game falls under the genre of Rhythm Action.

With its wide range of popular songs and engaging gameplay, “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party” is expected to be a hit among fans of rhythm action games. The game’s release on Apple Arcade provides an exciting opportunity for players to enjoy the upbeat and energetic gameplay on their Apple devices.