Shelly Plus PM Mini in the test – practical little helper

Shelly Plus PM Mini in the test – practical little helper

The new Shelly Plus Mini devices are now here and the Shelly Plus PM Mini in particular is very exciting for me. So I bought four of them and am happy to report here how I use the “smallest” Shelly in my energy management. Shelly calls it the “smallest power meter in the world for precise performance monitoring”.

Features of the Shelly Plus PM Mini

Measures up to 16 A at 240 VAC Maximum power of 3840 W Accurate and real-time power measurement Easy control via the Shelly Smart Control app, Supports scripting, webhooks, MQTT, WebSocket, HTTPS, UDP, TLS and custom certificates Shelly Plus PM Mini in test

Purpose for me

I use various devices for energy measurement. For PV systems, batteries and charging stations I use smart-me devices, which are also MID certified. To measure devices, I use myStrom Smart Plugs and various Shelly Devices, especially Pro 3EM and 3EM. For measurements directly in the flush-mounted box or in the distributor, the new Shelly Plus PM Mini is just right for me. At 16A, it covers the maximum load of sockets in Switzerland and the compact design offers a lot of flexibility during installation.

Shelly PM Mini measures transformer power for 24V lighting

For me, it’s ideal for use in many places when I just want a measurement and no switching option. That’s exactly what the PM Mini offers, measuring a consumer cheaply and easily. I then collect the data by integrating it into Solar Manager. I have now also configured the new Shelly app, the data is still complete for me due to different measurement sources, but is still implemented well.

Conclusion

With my numerous measurements from different consumers, I am still trying to gain more clarity in the different areas. Where exactly do we use our energy, where is there potential for savings and how do I implement it. This is exactly what such devices are ideal for and are also very affordable.

The Shelly Plus PM Min is available for 13.90 CHF.

