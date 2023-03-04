Il 5° “Industry Digital Transformation Summit” Huawei it was time to share network and data center trends with customers and partners.

The company presented a series of innovative solutions for tomorrow’s networks, essential for strengthening DC services and platforms and promoting their development.

David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, e Presidente Enterprise BG di Huawei

Huawei will consolidate its roots in the enterprise market and continue to focus on innovation. We are ready to use cutting-edge technologies and delve into all kinds of scenarios. Together with our partners, we are committed to promoting the digitization of industry, facilitating SMEs’ access to digital technologies and promoting sustainable development, jointly creating new value. Bob Chen, Vice President, Huawei Enterprise BG

Digital technology is the ideal tool to support industries in the digitization process. Huawei will therefore focus on connectivity, computing, cloud and many other digital technologies, while continuing to instill an innovative spirit to lead the digital transformation of the industry. By doing so, together, we will create an intelligent and connected world in every aspect.

Objective: Implement a solid network

Huawei will continue to work with its customers to implement next-generation network infrastructure to better serve all industries. With ‘Smart campus’, the company rethinks “campus networks” and launches the next generation core switch CloudEngine S16700the first AirEngine 8771-X1T enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 7 AP, as well as the first 50G PON OLT and the first optical terminal product.

‘Easy branch’ instead, it is the industry’s first simplified hyper-converged network solution, while ‘Single OptiX’ is the end-to-end OSU (Optical Service Unit) product portfolio.

Huawei Cloud WAN was born to position a new cloud WAN and heralds the NetEngine 8000 series routers platform-enabled all-service intelligent routers in the cloud era.

Data center solutions

For data centers of large enterprises, Huawei announces the first security solution ransomware Industry multi-layered network-storage collaboration that represents the industry’s first unified DR DC product portfolio with storage and optical connection coordination (SOCC). Additionally, the CloudEngine 16800-X is the industry’s first DC switch designed for diverse computing power.

For SMEs Huawei also makes available OceanStor Dorado 2000 and OceanProtect X3000, the industry’s first entry-level storage combinations based on an active-active architecture.

The digital economy of tomorrow

Huawei will continue to invest and innovate, working alongside global customers and partners to integrate ICT into every industry, accelerate digital transformation, promote the development of digital economy, and lead the way towards an intelligent industrial world so as to create new shared value.