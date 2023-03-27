Anyone who reads this blog more often knows my fondness for Apple CarPlay. But what is a thorn in my side is the integration into vehicles via wired solutions. This must be possible easily and conveniently via “wireless CarPlay” and I encountered exactly the same problem when buying a used VW e-Golf. Of course I had to find a solution…

Prerequisite & idea

In order to simply convert a vehicle to wireless Carplay, Carplay must already be available. Vehicles without Carplay functionality are not included in this guide and a little more is needed.

On the web there are of course many references to various devices and options for converting a car to wireless Carplay. I checked numerous products and user reviews and finally decided on “Ottocast – Carplay Wireless Adapter”.

I connect the Ottocast directly to the USB port in the e-Golf using the appropriate cable

Commissioning – couldn’t be simpler

I wasn’t quite sure how easy it was to set up. In the end, it really was that simple: connect the Ottocast to the vehicle’s USB port and then go through the normal pairing process via Bluetooth. That’s it, after that the iPhone is connected wirelessly via Carplay.

Connection via Wireless Carplay

Conclusion

With the article I hope to help some people who encountered the same problem as me. Wired Carplay doesn’t work at all and is hardly used due to the hurdle that a cable has to be plugged in. Wireless Carplay, on the other hand, is a daily companion in the car for me: Get in and it works, that’s how it should be and the investment in an Ottocast was worth it for me…

Ottocast is available from Amazon for €84.