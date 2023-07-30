Home » SK Hynix to Supply Custom DRAM for Apple’s Vision Pro Glasses, Doubles Data Processing Speed
Technology

SK Hynix to Supply Custom DRAM for Apple's Vision Pro Glasses, Doubles Data Processing Speed

In an exclusive report by the “Korea Herald,” SK Hynix has been revealed as the sole supplier of custom DRAM for Apple’s highly anticipated mixed reality (MR) glasses, Vision Pro. Industry insiders suggest that SK Hynix’s customized DRAM will effectively double the data processing speed of the innovative glasses.

According to sources, SK Hynix has delivered 1GB of custom DRAM to support the Vision Pro’s R1 chip, which is responsible for high-speed data processing. While Apple’s M2 chip provides the core computing power, the R1 chip collaboratively processes data from various sensors and lenses, including 12 lenses, 6 microphones, and 5 sensors. The processed data contributes to features such as head, eye, hand tracking, and 3D mapping of the surrounding environment.

The custom DRAM supplied by SK Hynix boasts a remarkable improvement, as it increases the number of input and output pins by eight times, aiming to minimize latency. Known as Low Latency Wide IO, this type of DRAM enables lightning-fast data transfers. Furthermore, experts in the field reveal that this DRAM configuration incorporates a special packaging method, ensuring seamless integration with the R1 chipset.

Apple first unveiled the Vision Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year, signifying its commitment to exploring the realms of mixed reality technology. The tech giant plans to launch Vision Pro next year, revolutionizing the way users perceive and interact with digital content.

While SK Hynix refrained from confirming the news of their involvement in supplying DRAM for Vision Pro, they did mention that they are unable to disclose customer information at this time.

As anticipation mounts for the release of Apple’s Vision Pro glasses, users and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the enhanced data processing capabilities made possible by the partnership between SK Hynix and Apple.

