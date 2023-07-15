Sky stamps unpopular player

Sky has finally arrived in the 21st century. In the future, content from the WOW streaming service can be played back directly in the browser. The desktop player has finally had its day.

Image: Sky

Sky customers can breathe a sigh of relief. In future it will no longer be necessary to download the additional desktop player in order to be able to access WOW’s streaming service. So far, you could select the content on the web. However, they were then played back in the app – and that often caused trouble. Either due to technical problems or because an update had to be carried out again and the first five minutes of the Bundesliga matchday were missed as a result.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

“We’ve improved the user experience of WOW on PC and Mac, so you can now play your favorite content right in your browser,” reads the company’s announcement. The installation of the WOW player is no longer necessary since July 10, 2023 and players that have already been installed can be uninstalled again.

The browsers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari are recommended. Theoretically, however, playback should also work with all other common browsers. Nothing changes in the rest of the offer. A maximum of Full HD resolution is still available to users. Sky hasn’t quite gotten up to speed yet.

Those: WOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

