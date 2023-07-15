What do its directors and cast say?

When two films that generate so much expectation are released on the same day, it would be easy to imagine that there is a rivalry between them. This is the case for Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig, and OppenheimerDirected by Christopher Nolan.

Both are released in theaters next Thursday, July 20, and in fact there were some rumors about this hypothetical rivalry.

These rumors started more than anything because Nolan left (after 10 years) the production company Warner Bros.s, which is also the producer of Barbie; his new movie was produced by Universal. But, far from taking the coincidence of premieres on a personal level or thinking about the projects themselves, Nolan thought about the phenomenon that he came to call “Barbieheimer” at a general level, considering its significance for the film industry:

“When the market is good, theaters fill up during the summer. We’ve been doing this for a long time,” Nolan said. “I think those of us who care about film have been waiting for a crowded market to come back, and now it’s here and that’s great.”

The protagonist of OppenheimerCillian Murphy, equally expressed his enthusiasmat the level of the item and at the personal level commenting “I think that [el doble estreno] it’s great. I’m going to go see ‘Barbie’. I’m wishing see her. I think it’s great for the industry and for the public that two amazing movies from amazing filmmakers are released on the same day. I could spend a whole day in the cinema, what is better than that?

In fact, many viewers are planning the same thing as Murphy: In networks there is a lot of talk about watching both movies on the same day. And about this phenomenon commented Matt Damon, co-star of Oppenheimer: “I love when people talk about going to see two movies in one weekend. Ben [Affleck] and I used to go see two movies every weekend, and I think people should do that.”

Finally, Elizabeth Frank (Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer of AMC Theatres) commented that “the fact that more than 20,000 spectators have already made plans and bought tickets to see Barbie y Oppenheimer the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around these two incredible movies is turning into ticket sales.”

Although all these testimonials are based on the number of tickets sold in the northern hemisphere, in our country the situation is not very different: I myself tried to get tickets for the premiere of Barbie last week, and the seats were almost all sold (except for the first row). This means two things: to celebrate that the cinema is still as alive as ever and to run to get the tickets for the premieres!

