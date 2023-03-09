Adding Scream to Lessons

Two Point Studios™ Ltd. and SEGA® Europe Ltd. are proud to present the second DLC “Two Point Campus: Campus Ghost” of the popular college management game “Two Point Campus™”, which is expected to be released on March 15th (Greenway Governance standard time) on all platforms. In this DLC, players will help the school struggle to rid itself of the Aura effects of its latest curriculum. Click here to pre-order Steam and Microsoft Store editions. Please click the link below to watch the exciting preview!

The students are about to arrive at the dead manor, where the usual eerie silence is broken by supernatural hauntings. Although the heiress of the estate is long dead, she is still in charge of teaching two new “vigorous” courses. Players will encounter lively new student base types, as well as many new items that are too good to be remembered, and help optimize the campus to solve future worries for others.

But students aren’t the only ones who are good at exorcising ghosts. In the new DLC-exclusive Challenge Mode level, the handyman’s guild will take on a new mission: to wipe out all the ghostly scourges. Grab your trusty Ghostbuster and battle through the school year to rid the school of ghosts while catching as many ghosts as you can! We really should give our workers a little more pay.

The new DLC offers many interesting and quirky departments to explore, and players must meet the various needs of students and teachers to help them thrive and survive the school year. Pre-order Two Point Campus: Ghosts of Campus now on Steam and the Microsoft Store and save 10% off. Players who purchase the new DLC during the event period from the launch date to March 21 (GMT) can enjoy an early bird discount of 10% on PC, PlayStation® 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox

Series X|S 和 Nintendo Switch™。

“Two Point Campus” DLC “Campus Ghost”





About Two Point Studios™ Ltd.

British game developer Two Point Studios™ was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Farnham, Surrey, UK. Although the scale of Two Point Studios™ is small, the team has a strong sense of mission and is full of enthusiasm for games, and has created several classic masterpieces that are well-known in the game circle. Their outstanding resumes include “Fable” and “Black and White”. Inheriting the successful experience mentioned above, Two Point Studios™ stepped into simulation games and launched a new IP “Two Point Hospital™”, which landed on the PC platform in August 2018. To learn more about Two Point Studios™, go to www.twopointstudios.com.



【product Overview】

Product Name: Two Point Campus

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 5, Nintendo Switch™

Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One, PC（Steam® ）

Release date: On sale (August 10, 2022 (Wed) release)

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English subtitles / Chinese・English voice

Game Category: Singularity University Management Simulation

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Tutorial Level 12+

Copyright mark: © Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.

Official website: https://www.twopointcampus.com/zh-hant

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.