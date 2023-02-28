Sleep with Pokémon! The core of “Pokémon Sleep” on dual platforms of mobile phones this summer is to make people look forward to getting up in the morning

“Pokémon Sleep” is coming! The official announced today (27th) on Pokémon Day that this game will be launched on both mobile platforms this summer, so you can have a good sleep with Pokémon and happily adjust your sleep rhythm.

According to the official public information, the concept of “Pokémon Sleep” is “a game that makes people look forward to getting up in the morning”. Sleeping Doctor Orange Dream.

In terms of gameplay, players mainly need to have a good sleep every night. When sleeping, put the mobile phone next to the pillow and fall asleep. In this way, the app can help users measure, record and analyze sleep status, and then classify sleep quality into one of three categories: “light sleep”, “sleep peacefully”, and “deep sleep”.

According to the sleep quality judgment, the Pokémon corresponding to the sleeping type will slowly gather around the Snorby. Each Pokémon has many sleeping positions, for example, Silly Beast sleeps in a silly way, Pikachu sleeps with ears dropped, and Saw Alligator sleeps with one eye.

“Pokémon Sleep” is expected to be launched on both iOS and Android platforms this summer. You need to use the new device “Pokémon Go Plus+” to touch the button before and after bedtime to collect sleep data.

