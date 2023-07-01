Small tip, big effect: iPhone users finally have peace

Everyone knows them, but everyone is really annoyed by them: These begging and annoying feedback requests within the apps on the iPhone. Isn’t it finally possible to deactivate these requests in apps directly and forever? You can, if you know where to find the appropriate switch. If you don’t feel like reading the whole article, the answer is also hidden in the video above.

The problem is known: Apps on the iPhone regularly ask users for their opinion and request a rating in the App Store. These whining questions can get really annoying in the long run. They can be clicked away with “Later” per se, but after a short time the pop-up reappears and the fun starts all over again. How do you get rid of the tormentors forever and ever, is there no solution?

Such pop-ups within apps are known. (Image source: Screenshot, GIGA)

iPhone users finally redeemed: ban ratings in apps forever

there are we can also prohibit apps from asking for feedback of this kind. This then applies not only to individual apps, but in general. But where is the right setting hidden in the jungle of options on the iPhone? We have found the way, you have to take the following path: Settings > App Store > Ratings in apps. Below the slide switch, Apple then also explains the function and provides clarity:

“Help developers and other users by allowing apps to ask you for feedback right in the app.”

By default, the option is enabled but if you decide against it, you will be spared from annoying inquiries in apps from now on. App ratings can, of course, still be given where they belong, directly in the App Store. Of course, this only works for the apps that you have loaded.

The desired solution is hidden behind the switch. (Image source: Screenshot, GIGA)

More useful tips for iPhone users

This was by the way just one of five pesky iPhone presets that you can, or maybe should, turn off right away.

