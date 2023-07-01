It’s so easy to prepare the popular dessert!

Cherries impress with their wonderfully sweet taste and are without a doubt one of our favorite fruits in summer. Unfortunately, the cherry season is very short and of course we as amateur cooks want to enjoy this time to the fullest. Whether a juicy cherry crumble cake, muffins, cherry cheesecake, etc. – the red fruits always taste wonderful and you can use them to conjure up endless delicacies in the kitchen. What is the classic cherry recipe that we have loved since childhood? A cherry compote, of course! The delicious dessert always provides a real treat for the palate and is ideal for enjoying cherries all year round. But enough talking – get to the stove, because below we reveal the best cherry compote recipe!

Cherry compote recipe

Do you know that too – all of a sudden you have what feels like 2 kilos of cherries in the fridge and have no idea what to do with them. The sweet fruits go bad very quickly and gorging on them plain seems like an impossible task. And you can’t eat cherry pie every day either. Our cherry compote recipe is probably one of the most popular and easiest ways to use cherries. In the following we will tell you how you can easily make the dessert yourself.

Ingredients

750 grams of cherries 150 grams of granulated sugar 270 ml of water 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract or 1 packet of vanilla sugar

Make your own cherry compote

First, pit the cherries with a cherry stoner. Alternatively, you could use a chopstick for this. Put the cherries and sugar in a large bowl, mix well and let it sit for about 15-20 minutes. Bring the water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Pour the cherry and sugar mixture into the saucepan and simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender, 10-15 minutes. Remove the pot from the stove and add spices to taste. Allow the cherry compote to cool and then pour into clean glasses. And voilà – it’s that easy to cook cherry compote!

How to thicken cherry compote?

If you like the cherry compote with less juice and more as a sauce, you should thicken the cherries. Below we have 3 ways for you to thicken cherry compote.

Thicken cherries with starch – Cornstarch is the most popular way to thicken cherries. To do this, prepare the cherry compote according to the recipe above and, in the meantime, stir 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch with a little water. When the cherries start to cook, add the starch mixture, stirring, and simmer until you reach the desired consistency.

Thicken cherry compote with vanilla pudding powder – Instead of using cornstarch, you can thicken cherries with vanilla pudding powder. Here, too, 1-2 tablespoons of pudding powder are first mixed with a little cold water and boiled with the cherry mixture. The powder gives the cherry compote recipe a wonderfully refreshing touch and the dessert tastes even better!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

