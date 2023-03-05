However, this problem can be addressed in a number of ways. To charge USB devices, users can use power adapters (advisers) that offer multiple USB ports. However, some devices such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro (test report) charge up to 120 watts using proprietary techniques that are not supported by standard power supplies. So in the case of the Xiaomi, if you want to charge the smartphone in 20 minutes, you have to use the power adapter provided for this and occupy a socket with it.

If it is not about speed when charging, but only about supplying a USB device with power, then flush-mounted sockets, socket strips and adapter plugs with integrated USB ports are also a way of countering the lack of sockets. Because this saves one USB power supply per device, which would otherwise occupy a socket so that it is no longer available for consumers with high performance requirements.

Flush sockets with USB ports



Flush sockets with integrated USB ports ensure that users can operate or charge multiple devices from a single socket. Inexpensive variants with two USB-A ports are already available for less than 10 euros. Flush-mounted sockets with connections for USB-A and USB-C are available with shipping costs from MC Power in white from around 16 euros including Quickcharge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) with up to 18 watts and in black for 15 euros. With matching frames in white and black, two or three models can be mounted next to each other.

Brand models from Busch-Jaeger, Gira, Jung and Merten are slightly more expensive and available from around 40 euros. Speaking of Gira: If you use sockets from this manufacturer, you can also use the Imabo model that is compatible with the Gira System 55 E2, which supports a USB-A and USB-C port with a maximum of 18 watts (USB-PD) and is available for 25 euros. In order for devices to be able to benefit from the fast USB-PD, they must support this charging standard, such as smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung.

Unfortunately, there are still no smart sockets with WLAN, Zigbee or Z-Wave among the flush-mounted versions with USB ports.

Socket adapter with USB ports



Users can also use adapter plugs to supply power to USB devices. Such models are already available with two integrated USB ports for less than 10 euros. With four USB ports, they cost about 16 euros.

Some models of smart adapters (advisers), which are used in a smart home via radio such as WLAN, Zigbee or Z-Wave, can also take over the power supply for USB devices. However, they usually only offer one USB port and, at at least 15 euros, are also a bit more expensive than the standard models without wireless technology.

Power strips with USB ports



Socket strips are also often equipped with one or more USB ports. These include smart models that have a WLAN connection and can be operated remotely. Such models are available from around 20 euros. Without WLAN, there are USB connector strips from as little as 10 euros.

restrictions



In general, users have to accept limitations in charging power for the product groups mentioned. If you want to use the quick charge function of your smartphone, for example, you usually need the power adapter supplied by the manufacturer or a compatible model (comparative test: USB-C power adapters from 10 euros). Most of the products featured in this post have USB ports that deliver 5 volts by 2.1, 2.4, or 3.4 amps (10.5, 12, and 17 watts). In addition, they do not master fast charging standards such as Quick Charge (QC) or USB Power Delivery (PD).

As always, exceptions confirm the rule: Logilink, for example, has a flush-mounted socket that offers up to 18 watts at least on the USB-C port PD and is available for around 22 euros. And the model from MC Power also masters PD and Quickcharge with up to 18 watts (see also the picture gallery). At just under 16 euros including shipping, it is even cheaper than the Logilink version. But even that is still a compromise. After all, current smartphones offer a charging capacity of more than 100 watts (test report).

USB-A oder USB-C?



Until a few years ago, USB power supplies featured the well-known, square USB-A socket, but the new C standard is becoming increasingly popular. The sockets are easy to spot: they’re smaller and round on the sides instead of square. USB-C has many advantages, but they hardly play a role in connection with sockets. You don’t want to transfer data or image information, and there are currently practically no standards for fast charging or even Power Delivery for operating notebooks via the USB port for sockets. However, you have the choice of whether you want USB-A, USB-C or a mixture of both.

USB-C will certainly prevail in the medium term, so it makes sense to look for a socket with this connection when buying. On the other hand, many devices such as surveillance cameras, smart home centers and others use a USB-A port for power supply. After all, the majority of power supplies support this standard. And on the device side, a micro-USB socket is usually used.

So the majority of electronic devices are currently powered by either a USB-A to Micro-USB or USB-A to USB-C cable. A power supply via a USB-C to USB-C cable is currently rather the exception. Accordingly, sockets with USB-C ports only make sense if they are actually intended to function as a charging port and not as a regular power supply for a USB device with only a few watts of power consumption. Then they should also support at least Quickcharge and USB-PD.

Choosing the right USB cable



The smartphone has a USB-C connection, that of the partner Lightning, the headphones also want to be charged with a micro-USB cable. For reasons of convenience, or more precisely, for reasons of laziness, in many households a battery is attached to different charging cables, always in the socket and under juice, so that the right charging plug is always at hand. Multi-charging cables are more efficient. These have a plug for USB-A or USB-C on one side. At the other end there is a breakout cable with the usual suspects, currently mostly USB-C, Micro-USB and Lightning. One cable is sufficient for all devices, most of them even charge at the same time. Corresponding models are available from around 5 euros.

Conclusion



The fact that flush-mounted sockets, socket strips and adapter plugs with integrated USB ports usually do not offer quick-charging technology is a compromise that you can safely accept. After all, you can still charge the smartphone via the supplied power adapter. But the increasing number of USB devices such as surveillance cameras, hubs and gateways in the smart home sector and other devices that are suitable for continuous operation on conventional USB ports can be countered with the solutions presented here. Thanks to the USB ports, the sockets previously used for these devices are again available to consumers with high performance requirements and are not occupied by a USB power supply unit.