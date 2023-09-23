Son Heung-min Shares His Favorite SmartThings Function in Samsung’s Promotional Video

Samsung News Center Interviews Son Heung-min on Favorite SmartThings Features

Seoul, South Korea – Samsung Electronics has released a promotional video titled “Everyday SmartThings with Son” to showcase its innovative SmartThings home system. This video has gained popularity among Galaxy fans and football enthusiasts worldwide since its release on August 28. To delve deeper into the filming process, Samsung News Center had the privilege of interviewing world-renowned football star Son Heung-min and discussing his preferred SmartThings features.

When asked about the motivation behind participating in the Samsung SmartThings campaign, Son expressed his admiration for the design of the Galaxy Z Flip. This prompted him to purchase a Galaxy smartphone, replacing his previous device along with his tablet and smartwatch. As an avid fitness enthusiast, Son highlighted the connectivity between Galaxy products, which allows him to track his fitness progress and calorie count effortlessly. He was delighted when Samsung approached him for a collaboration opportunity.

SmartThings’ most significant advantage, according to Son, is its ability to manage all aspects of his connected devices, freeing up his time and energy for other endeavors. The powerful platform automatically finds compatible devices nearby and pairs them seamlessly, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Son has continued to use SmartThings even after the filming process, citing his recent adoption of Samsung’s latest smart home appliances, including a new TV and vacuum cleaner. With a keen focus on home cleanliness, Son appreciates SmartThings’ ability to keep track of the last cleaned area, ensuring a tidy home even when he is away on vacation.

When asked about his favorite scene from the shoot, Son’s affinity for video games became evident. He particularly enjoyed the game scene depicted in the video. Placing his phone on the wireless charging pad triggers SmartThings to create an optimal gaming environment. The platform even synchronizes the lighting to match the gaming screen through Hue Sync, intensifying the immersive experience.

Impressed by SmartThings’ energy-saving capabilities, Son emphasized how this feature allows him to reduce energy consumption and control the power usage of all his devices. Through the AI energy-saving mode, he can monitor energy usage and achieve optimal efficiency, contributing to a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Additionally, SmartThings has introduced Son to a plethora of TV features that he previously overlooked. Beyond gaming and watching football matches, Son can now control home appliances, chat with friends, and even track his training progress while exercising. He encourages everyone to experience these innovative features firsthand.

Reflecting on his involvement in the project, Son shared his satisfaction with how SmartThings seamlessly integrates with his daily life, providing convenience and a refreshing experience. He extends a sincere invitation to those yet to try SmartThings in their homes, expressing his anticipation for future collaborations with Samsung and the future of SmartThings.

To witness Son Heung-min’s wise lifestyle, watch the full video below.

Please note that the information shared in this press release is a Chinese-translated version for global release. Actual product launch details and functional support will be subject to local market announcements.

