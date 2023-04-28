Home » Sonic and Lego, at full speed in the new set inspired by the video game
Technology

Sonic and Lego, at full speed in the new set inspired by the video game

by admin
Sonic and Lego, at full speed in the new set inspired by the video game

The LEGO Group and SEGA have unveiled a new collaboration dedicated to the Sonic universe. The “Sonic The Hedgehog” set includes characters from the popular video game – Sonic, Tails, Amy and Dr Eggman – as they play through iconic levels such as Sonic’s Speed ​​Ball, Tails’ laboratory, Tornado Plane, the Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and the iconic Green Hill Zone. The latter had already been recreated by LEGO in 2021, for a LEGO Ideas set.

The new “Sonic The Hedgehog”, to be released on August 1st, has a particular feature that put the LEGO designers to the test: “We are particularly proud of the Speed ​​Sphere – said Frédéric Roland Andre, Designer of the LEGO Group – because it was quite a challenge figuring out how to get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course. Sonic is known for his speed and the way he runs and jumps through courses – our creations couldn’t be static, so we made them as close as possible action packed”.

See also  Last year's April Fool's Day special mobile game "Princess Link Grandmasters" was released again- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Little Nightmares has sold over 12 million copies

Tech Depths Podcast: AI Chatbots and Open Assistant

BIOSTAR Mini Pro series mini PCs are now...

Sloths Five Episode 595 – Nerd News –...

The start-up that (easily) converts the boat to...

6 fans 12 apertures! Sharkoon RGB Hex Case

VW brings Plug & Charge for existing vehicles...

Grimes: use artificial intelligence to create new songs...

20% off the new game Terra Nil! The...

49-euro ticket on the ICE: There are these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy