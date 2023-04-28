Sonic and Lego, at full speed in the new set inspired by the video game

The LEGO Group and SEGA have unveiled a new collaboration dedicated to the Sonic universe. The “Sonic The Hedgehog” set includes characters from the popular video game – Sonic, Tails, Amy and Dr Eggman – as they play through iconic levels such as Sonic’s Speed Ball, Tails’ laboratory, Tornado Plane, the Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and the iconic Green Hill Zone. The latter had already been recreated by LEGO in 2021, for a LEGO Ideas set.
The new “Sonic The Hedgehog”, to be released on August 1st, has a particular feature that put the LEGO designers to the test: “We are particularly proud of the Speed Sphere – said Frédéric Roland Andre, Designer of the LEGO Group – because it was quite a challenge figuring out how to get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course. Sonic is known for his speed and the way he runs and jumps through courses – our creations couldn’t be static, so we made them as close as possible action packed”.