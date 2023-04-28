Sonic and Lego, at full speed in the new set inspired by the video game

The LEGO Group and SEGA have unveiled a new collaboration dedicated to the Sonic universe. The “Sonic The Hedgehog” set includes characters from the popular video game – Sonic, Tails, Amy and Dr Eggman – as they play through iconic levels such as Sonic’s Speed ​​Ball, Tails’ laboratory, Tornado Plane, the Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and the iconic Green Hill Zone. The latter had already been recreated by LEGO in 2021, for a LEGO Ideas set.

The new “Sonic The Hedgehog”, to be released on August 1st, has a particular feature that put the LEGO designers to the test: “We are particularly proud of the Speed ​​Sphere – said Frédéric Roland Andre, Designer of the LEGO Group – because it was quite a challenge figuring out how to get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course. Sonic is known for his speed and the way he runs and jumps through courses – our creations couldn’t be static, so we made them as close as possible action packed”.