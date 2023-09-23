Sonic Unknown Frontier: New Key Visual, Video, and Story Revealed for ‘Super Complete Battle!’ Update

Shiya Co., Ltd. Announces Third Free Large-Scale Update for “Sonic Unknown Frontier: Super Complete Battle!”

September 29, 2023 – Shiya Co., Ltd. has recently unveiled exciting details about the highly anticipated third free large-scale update for the popular game, “Sonic Unknown Frontier: Super Complete Battle!” The update is scheduled to be released on September 29, 2023, across multiple gaming platforms, including PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Players can expect numerous new features and an engaging storyline with this update.

One of the major additions in “Super Complete Battle” is the introduction of a new story set on Ouranos Island. This new chapter will provide players with fresh challenges and experiences. Furthermore, three beloved characters, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails, will be joining the adventure as playable characters. Each character will have unique special moves, allowing players to strategize and overcome obstacles in exciting ways. Additionally, a different ending awaits players as they navigate through the thrilling storyline.

To build even more anticipation for the update, Shiya Co., Ltd. has released an animated concept video showcasing Sonic and his friends’ efforts to challenge Serge and seek new possibilities. The new trailer video can be viewed on YouTube and promises an action-packed and visually stunning gaming experience.

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” is an immersive action-adventure game that offers players a free-flowing and dynamic gameplay experience. Players can explore the vast island, known as the Star Death Islands, using Sonic’s supersonic movements. The game takes place on an unknown island with ancient civilizations, presenting players with mysterious enemies and exciting adventures.

The update raises the bar for the game by transforming it into a “playable world map” with a next-generation level-based action format. This allows for a full range of high-speed gameplay and eliminates the limitations of traditional track-based games. The “playable world map” features various elements, including combat, puzzle-solving, side missions, and cyberspace, enabling players to enjoy a diverse and engaging experience tailored to their play style.

Players who opt for the Digital Deluxe Edition Set will receive additional content, including the main game, downloadable content titled “Seeker’s Treasure Box,” memory props, the Portal Gear, Emerald Keys, and the Sonic Costume “Adventurer’s Gloves & Shoes.” Additionally, a digital art book and mini soundtrack will be included in the set.

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” is available in multiple languages, including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and English subtitles with both English and Japanese voiceovers. The game is developed and published by Shiya Co., Ltd., and the copyright is owned by SEGA.

For more information about the game and its updates, players can visit the official website at https://asia.sega.com/SonicFrontiers/cht/. SEGA’s Asia official website can be accessed at https://asia.sega.com/cht/. Fans can also stay connected with SEGA through their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs, Sonic’s official Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/sonicofficial.cht, and SEGA’s official Weibo account at http://weibo.com/segamobile.

With the release of the third free large-scale update, “Sonic Unknown Frontier: Super Complete Battle!” is set to provide an enhanced and thrilling gaming experience for players. Stay tuned for more information and get ready to immerse yourself in an exciting new chapter of Sonic’s adventures!