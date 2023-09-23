The Rise of Intermittent Fasting: Exploring its Effectiveness and Variations

Intermittent Fasting: Is it Really Effective?

We hear more and more often about intermittent fasting and the results it promises. What is it about?

Intermittent fasting is a type of diet that has become literally all the rage in recent times. Widely supported by VIPs who promote its effectiveness, it is based on a dietary model that involves alternating specific foods with periods of fasting. Let’s see together how it works and if it really is as effective as they say.

As already mentioned and as the name suggests, intermittent fasting is a type of diet that includes periods of fasting between meals. Before talking about it, however, it is good to remember that for any type of diet the opinion of an expert is recommended, as we are not all the same and some nutritional models may not be good for our body.

Intermittent fasting has collected various variations over the years, but one characteristic remains permanent: the fasting phase during which it is possible to ingest only herbal teas and water. This solution might make many people turn up their noses, but it must be said that usually this type of diet requires a short time.

The duration of this type of diet, as for all others, obviously depends on the objectives to be achieved. For this reason, there are different methods.

16/8 intermittent fasting is based on a pattern of 8 hours of eating and 16 hours of fasting. Based on your daily life, we adjust ourselves to the best time slot for eating and fasting.

Then there is the 5/2 method, which involves taking a maximum of 500 kcal for two consecutive days in a week, and regular feeding during the remaining 5 days.

Last but not least, there is the method that involves actual fasting for 24 hours for 1 or 2 days a week, during which it is necessary to drink water and herbal teas to maintain good hydration. During these days, physical activity should be avoided, preferring walking, relaxation, or yoga.

The response to intermittent fasting is given by hormones, which self-regulate whether or not fat accumulates based on the food ingested. Among the benefits of intermittent fasting, we undoubtedly find weight loss without restrictive diets and a good anti-inflammatory component. On the other hand, it must be said that it is not a diet suitable for everyone, particularly if you have pathologies. Furthermore, not everyone is able to sustain a fast, which can lead to irritability, weakness, and sudden hunger pangs.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting is certainly gaining popularity, and its effectiveness is supported by many. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before embarking on any dietary changes, as everyone’s body is different and what works for some may not work for others.

