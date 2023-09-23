Handball: ThSV Eisenach suffered an avoidable defeat in Erlangen

The fact remains: There is nothing more to gain away from home for the Bundesliga promoted team from Thuringia. The game in Erlangen was on a knife’s edge for a long time, but in the end there was a lack of ideas and impact. In Nuremberg there was a 23:28 defeat after 60 minutes. The best ThSV thrower was Ivan Snajder with eight goals. “My feeling tells me that we were actually the better team. But we can’t do it when we have the majority. I’m proud of what we achieved in defense. But we can’t convert it. We always fall behind when we have the majority.” , explained Eisenach’s coach Kaufmann on “Dyn”.

Strong first half – goals conceded in the majority

The Thuringians, who are more than on target with five points after five matchdays, had to do without three of their backcourt players in Erlangen. In addition to the long-term injured Jannis Schneibel, Marko Grgic and Alexander Saul reported sick. This will be “a huge task,” explained coach Misha Kaufmann before the game. And the ThSV accepted the matter. There actually wasn’t much coming from the backcourt in the first half, but Eisenach played very variably, scoring from the circle and from the left wing position. The reward was a temporary four-goal lead. ThSV only had problems with quick counter-attacks (fast middle) and Hampus Olsson was difficult to contain. He scored six goals by halftime. In the last minutes of the first half, despite the majority, the thread of the game broke a little, but after technical errors and two missed seven-meter throws, Erlangen took their first lead at 14:13. But Manuel Zehnder equalized.

Erlangen takes advantage of Eisenach’s mistakes

Eisenach came out of the locker room a little sleepy and quickly found themselves trailing 14:17. But the Thuringians then got into it better and managed a 3-0 run themselves. And so it remained open until the 50th minute, Erlangen only led 22:21. But then the Kaufmann team ran out of ideas and there were hardly any successful passes to the circle or outside. And the hosts now attacked with seven men and scored several times from the backcourt. Things were over at 25:22 (58th), after which technical errors on the part of ThSV resulted in the ultimately quite clear defeat.

