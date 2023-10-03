Sonos Move 2: Better than the competition?

PR/Business Insider

After around four years, the Bluetooth speaker from Sonos is finally getting an upgrade: the Sonos Move 2 is here!

Streaming via Bluetooth and WLAN, touch and voice control, radio integration: With the new Sonos speaker you are particularly versatile on the go.

Here you can buy the Sonos Move 2 for 499.00 euros from Tink.*

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

The manufacturer Sonos is known for its versatile portfolio of speakers, sound bars, subwoofers, etc. The Wi-Fi speaker Sonos One received its upgrade in March – and it was recently the turn of the Sonos Move. The successor, the Sonos Move 2, comes with an old design, new hardware and practical functions. Business Insider checks out what the Sonos Move 2* can do – and for whom the new speaker is worthwhile.

Sonos Move 2: What’s new?

Not much has changed on the outside of the Sonos Move 2: the speaker can still be operated via the touch panel on the top. In addition to the manufacturer’s typical black and white, there is now also a green color option. Things get a little more exciting inside: instead of one, there are now two tweeters on board, which should ensure improved stereo sound. Sonos has also increased the battery: instead of a maximum of eleven hours (like its predecessor), the Sonos Move 2 should last a full 24 hours. The battery can even be replaced!

Streaming via WLAN and Bluetooth Can be used as a power bank via USB-C Over 24 hours of battery life Control via voice, app and touch

Initial practical tests show that the small speaker has a lot to offer. Computerbild rates it “good” (1.9) and particularly praises the sound and the long battery life. In the test, the Sonos Move 2 even lasted 30 hours, significantly longer than stated by the manufacturer.

Trueplay is also on board again: the speaker perceives its own sound via the microphones and adjusts it if necessary – for example, if the bass vibrates too much, the Sonos Move 2 automatically reduces the low tones.

The new Sonos speaker is particularly versatile and mobile

The special feature of the Sonos Move 2 is clearly its versatility: you can connect your devices and other speakers via WLAN and Bluetooth. You have access to numerous streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Co. directly via the speaker. Thanks to Sonos Radio, you also have access to original shows and live channels. Although the USB-C port can only be used to charge the speaker or your cell phone, with a suitable adapter you can also connect other devices as an audio source, such as a record player or CD player. Thanks to dust and water protection, you can use the smart speaker both indoors and outdoors and take it with you to the garden or to the beach, for example.

Admittedly: With an introductory price of just under 500.00 euros, the Sonos Move 2 is not a bargain. If you are looking for a high-quality and flexible speaker, the investment is worth it. With WiFi and Bluetooth, offline voice control and power bank function, the new Sonos speaker clearly outperforms the competition in terms of flexibility. And if you already have a Sonos system at home, the Move 2 is the ideal portable addition.

Read too

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: These are the top deals for WiFi speakers

Alternative: Sonos Roam

A slightly more compact and cheaper alternative to the new Move 2 is the Sonos Roam. You can also connect this portable speaker to your devices via WiFi and Bluetooth and control it using voice commands. If you’re on the move, the Sonos Roam offers up to ten hours of battery life. When it comes to water protection, it’s even one step ahead: Thanks to IP67, it can withstand even short-term immersion, making it ideal for outdoor use. However, you have to do without other features such as radio, touch controls or the power bank function. At just under 186.00 euros, the model also costs significantly less than the new Sonos Move 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

