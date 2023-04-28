Sony has sold 39.4 million PS5 units

PlayStation 5

The pent-up PS5 market demand has finally been fully satisfied after Sony solved the supply problem. According to the company’s latest financial report for fiscal year 2022, PS5 sales in the fourth quarter reached 6.3 million units. Considering that this is not the Christmas season, the results can be said to be quite good. As a comparison, PS5 sales in the same period last year were only 2 million units, and this is the second consecutive quarter that Sony has delivered a good console sales answer sheet. As a result, Sony’s PS5 sales for the entire fiscal year came to 19.1 million units, easily exceeding the official original expected figure of 18 million units. Since its launch in late 2020, PS5 sales have also reached 38.4 million units.

However, the sales of games are not as gratifying as consoles. Sales in Q4 dropped from US$70.5 million a year ago to US$68 million, and the entire fiscal year was only US$264.2 million (303.2 million in fiscal year 2021). PlayStation Network subscribers fell from 112 million to 108 million, but PS Plus subscribers increased slightly. Under such a premise, the revenue of the game and network services department has achieved growth. The single quarter recorded US$7.9 billion, but due to the impact of the yen exchange rate, operating profit declined. Throughout the year, the sales of this part of the business reached 29 billion US dollars, a certain increase from the previous year’s 19.9 billion.

Sony believes that the game-related business can continue its current momentum in the next fiscal year. They predict that revenue in fiscal year 2023 will increase by 7%, and hardware sales including accessories will increase. However, in the financial report, the official did not mention the performance of PS VR2 so far. Overall, Sony as a whole recorded a total of $84.8 billion in revenue and $8.9 billion in profits in fiscal year 2022, setting a new fiscal year record. Coupled with the fact that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has just suffered a major setback, Sony should be in a very good mood right now.

