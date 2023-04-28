Home » Holiday obsession sponsored by the Roy family
In episode 5 of season 4 of ‘Heirs’ we fly together with the Roy family to meet Matheson at a retreat in Norway where he is the fulfillment of all the dreams I didn’t even know I had.
The good news: This is Juvet, a real 24-room hotel, one that you can stay in, and not some privately owned architectural mansion. Even the price is such that we have already come across it with B&Bs in the north: for a birdhouse-style room you will pay NIS 1500 per night, for a room system like the one that Tsson stayed in (writers lodge) we will be asked to pay about NIS 2700 per night for a couple and for my favorite room, a landscape room, We will pay NIS 2200 per couple (prices include two meals).

A once-in-a-lifetime escape. An architectural gem. Surrounded by untamed pristine wilderness. Open your soul and connect to nature. Feel time and space on your terms
(beautiful words on Juvet’s website)

In 2014, four years after it opened, the hotel starred in the movie ex machina with our friend Oscar Isaac.

When Oscar Isaac appears in the first act it will always end with this song:

