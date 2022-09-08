Home Technology Sony interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming experience with “Firewall Ultra” – mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends
Technology

Sony interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming experience with “Firewall Ultra” – mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

by admin
Sony interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming experience with “Firewall Ultra” – mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

After releasing a lot of PlayStation VR2 information, Sony created a new work “Firewall Ultra” through First Contact Entertainment earlier, explaining that PlayStation VR2 can correspond to the game experience.

First Contact Entertainment, which has created the virtual reality first-person shooter “Firewall Zero Hour” in the past, has created “Firewall Ultra” this time, which is also a first-person multiplayer shooter and is designed for PlayStation VR2.

The story time of “Firewall Ultra” is set 5 years after “Firewall Zero Hour”, and the familiar mercenaries and scenes have been improved. Because the PlayStation VR2 can render in 4K HDR, First Contact Entertainment has completely reworked all character models, and the map has been completely overhauled, adding new areas and different textures.

In addition, Firewall Ultra uses PlayStation VR2 Sense technology for new features, such as eye tracking, allowing players to intuitively switch weapons and open the game display panel through the built-in camera of the PlayStation VR2 headset.

See also  So mysterious! Sony previews new Xperia e-sports products, see the real chapter on September 12 | 4Gamers

You may also like

iOS 16 will arrive on September 12

Demuth: “I created Bitpanda so that everyone can...

The new game + mode of “Electric Traitor...

NASA Releases James Webb Space Telescope’s “Spider Nebula”...

A Plague Tale: Requiem Voice Actor Presents –...

【Mid-Autumn Festival Offer】CHAHO Gaming Chair Only $99.99 |...

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch – WSJ

watchOS 9 introduces Low Power Mode on Apple...

Apple Press Conference – Watch Series 8 and...

Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy