Before the official opening of Playtation VR 2 on February 22, Sony explained all players’ questions about Playtation VR 2 through a complete Q&A content, including the different space sizes required for playing, and whether it needs to be used with camera accessories. After setting, you can directly use Playtation VR 2 as an “external monitor” for Playtation 5.

Prior to this, Sony has confirmed that it will launch more than 30 games corresponding to Playtation VR 2 in one go with the launch of Playtation VR 2, and also confirmed that Playtation VR 2 will not be compatible with games using Playtation VR.

In addition, the suggested selling price for the Taiwan market is NewTaiwan dollar18,880 yuan, the initial launch includes a standard kit including Playtation VR2 headset, Playtation VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones and extra earbuds, USB cable, etc., and an additional PlayStation Store redemption code for “Call of Horizon Mountain” VR2 “Call of Horizon Mountain” pack.

In addition to explaining the basic technical specifications of PlayStation VR2, Sony also emphasized that PlayStation VR2 only supports PlayStation 5 and cannot be used for PlayStation 4 series models, and it cannot use PlayStation VR game content.

The connection with PlayStation 5 has become easier. You only need to connect to PlayStation 5 through a USB-C cable about 4.5 meters long. It supports two modes of use, virtual reality and theater, and supports HDR display mode.

As for the play space requirement, only 1 x 1 square meter is required for sitting and standing, and at least 2 x 2 square meters are required for free walking. It is recommended to maintain enough hand waving space. In addition, you can customize the boundaries of the play space, and you can confirm the current position through the perspective image while maintaining the wearing condition.

Since PlayStation VR2 has a built-in camera, it can not only correspond to spatial positioning and perspective image functions, but the operation process does not need to be positioned with an additional camera like PlayStation VR, but players can use additional camera accessories to shoot personal gameplay.

In terms of accessories, Sony confirmed that the PlayStation Move handheld controller and the PlayStation VR shooting controller in the past are not compatible with PlayStation VR2, and can only be used with the paid PlayStation VR2 Sense handheld controller, as well as DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers operate.

At present, the PlayStation VR2 Sense handheld controller is still not sold separately, so it may be necessary to avoid accidental damage during operation and use.

At the same time, Sony also explained that some PlayStation VR2 games are only available in digital versions, but some games will still provide physical discs, and will also specifically indicate whether they only support PlayStation VR2 games, and all barrier-free games and parental control items will be available at the beginning of the launch , Players can also perform screen capture and video recording during the game as on PlayStation 5, and can also share the screen with other players, but PlayStation VR2 games do not support the shared play function.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

news article-section context-box”>

