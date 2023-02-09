The Party Group of the Jiaxing Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of Party Members and Leading Cadres



According to the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee, on February 8, the party group of the Jiaxing Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China held the 2022 democratic life meeting of party members and leading cadres. The meeting was presided over by Chen Wenrong, secretary of the party group and director of the bureau. Wu Hongqiang, head of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Group of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection in the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, was invited to attend the meeting. All comrades of the party group of the bureau attended the meeting.

The party group of the Municipal Bureau of Statistics attached great importance to this democratic life meeting, carefully organized and fully prepared. Carefully formulate plans before the meeting, carry out in-depth study and seminars, solicit opinions and suggestions from departments and grassroots, actively carry out heart-to-heart talks, carefully prepare team inspection materials and individual speech outlines, and lay a solid foundation for a successful democratic life meeting. At the meeting, Chen Wenrong, on behalf of the party group of the bureau, reported the implementation of the rectification measures for the party history study and education special democratic life meeting, and conducted a comparative inspection by the bureau team to thoroughly investigate the problems from six aspects, analyze the causes of the problems, and propose targeted rectification measures. Members of the party group team made individual inspection speeches one by one, closely combined with their own thoughts, style and work practice, carried out in-depth criticism and self-criticism, inspected problems straight to the point, did not cover up, analyzed the reasons and sought truth from facts, dug deep into the root causes, and the direction of rectification was pragmatic and specific It is feasible and achieves the effects of red face sweating, strengthening unity and promoting work.

In his concluding remarks, Chen Wenrong said that the Party Group of the Municipal Statistics Bureau will take this democratic life meeting as an opportunity, adhere to the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, improve the system and mechanism, comprehensively strengthen the team’s own construction, and build a city in the Yangtze River Delta for Jiaxing Groups of important central cities make more statistical contributions. One is to “set an example” in terms of absolute loyalty. In-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, transforming the profound understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” into a high degree of awareness of the “two maintenances”, always taking Comrade Xi Jinping as the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions The Party Central Committee maintains a high degree of unity. The second is to “understand the truth” in terms of theoretical arming. Thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on statistical work, resolutely prevent and punish statistical falsification and fraud, and promote the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take root in Jiaxing statistics. The third is to “see action” in terms of responsibility. Focusing closely on the decisions and deployments of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee, we will continue to promote comprehensive and strict party governance, continue to consolidate the basic foundation of statistics, promote statistical modernization reform, optimize statistical services, and provide a solid statistical guarantee for the scientific decision-making of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government . The fourth is to “seek practical results” in the implementation of rectification. Resolutely shoulder the rectification responsibility, refine the rectification measures, list the rectification list, clarify the time limit for rectification, and do a good job in the “second half of the article” of the democratic life meeting.