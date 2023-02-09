Home Health “They told us your daughter has nothing serious”
“They told us your daughter has nothing serious”

A few days ago, the public prosecutor’s office at the Lecce court filed the complaint against the ASL Lecce concerning the death of little Ludovica Puce, the two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Sannicola who died on 29 December due to a fulminant encephalitis, consequence of an influenza virus.

The complaint

The parents of the little girl, convinced that there had been shortcomings in the first aid provided at the Gallipoli hospital – defended by the lawyer Alessandro Greco – filed a complaint for the crime of “culpable liability for death or personal injury in the health sector” and “of all the crimes – explains the lawyer Alessandro Greco – which were further recognized in the facts and events that took place and which led to the death of little Ludovica ».
The parents of the little girl do not give peace, “a very lively and always cheerful little girl”, who has left an incredible void in the family whose life will never be the same again. Parents, increasingly convinced that perhaps she would have lost precious time in the Gallipoli hospital, when with the child unconscious, the doctors would have continued to maintain that Ludovica had nothing serious and that she could be taken home . The doctors would not have (the conditional is a must) therefore considered the seriousness of the situation so much as to send the little girl to Fazzi in Lecce, and only after the strong insistence of the parents, in green code. It immediately turned red as soon as the Lecce doctors “visited and immediately intubated little Ludovica”. The little girl died two days later, despite the efforts and attempts of Vito Fazzi’s doctors to save her life.

The reconstruction

For all these reasons, the complaint also asks to know the names and possible responsibilities of the doctors on duty on that day and at those times. In the afternoon of December 26, after a morning of games, little Ludovica had a fever. For the doctor it was a simple flu virus. Until the evening, however, the fever had reached 41 degrees and the little girl had collapsed. At 19.15 at the acceptance of the emergency room of the Gallipoli hospital, the mother with the child in her arms, according to the reconstruction of the family and the lawyer, would have been invited to go to the pediatric emergency room. To help her a security guard who took her baby in his arms. But in the emergency room there would have been a wait. “The doctor refused to let the child in first and invited them to go to the pediatrics given the hurry” reconstructs the lawyer, Greco. So, another run on the ward. «Once in the ward – continues the lawyer who reported everything, in black and white, in the lawsuit – the mother is removed and the child remains on the cot for an hour and a half, she is not given any treatment and with the little one always in a state of unconsciousness, the mother is invited to bring her home because there was nothing serious ». The doctors would then have decided to transfer the child to Lecce, “in green code and with the motivation of the lack of beds”. Ludovica will make the trip by ambulance without the accompanying doctor and in Lecce the code turns red, she is immediately intubated, a CT scan and a series of tests done, up to the tragic epilogue, which no one ever wanted to experience and tell.

