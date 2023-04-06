Sony introduces the WF-C700N earphones which are designed to ensure comfort and stability for anyone who wears them. The structure, in fact, was developed by in-depth study of the shape of the pavilions and ear sensitivity, thanks to an immense wealth of data that Sony began to collect in 1982, the year the world‘s first earphones were launched. The WF-C700N combines a shape modeled on the human ear with an ergonomic design to ensure maximum fit and never have to stop listening.

Small and versatile enough to be carried in your pocket or purse, the cylindrical charging case is decorated with a geometric pattern of great class and elegance.

The texture, quality and colors of the WF-C700N strike the perfect balance between comfort and style, and with the choice of black, white, lavender and sage green, everyone will find their favorite colour.

The earphones’ noise canceling function filters out unwanted sounds to leave room only for the music. But you can also choose not to lose touch with the outside world altogether by activating the Ambient Sound mode.

In Ambient Sound mode, the feed-forward microphones pick up ambient sound around you for a more natural and connected listening experience, which you can customize directly through the Sony | Headphones Connect. Furthermore, thanks to the Focus on Voice function, it is possible to talk and interact, even without removing the earphones: one can easily enter a bar, order and immediately afterwards get comfortable to indulge in distraction-free entertainment.

The new WF-C700N are also equipped with Adaptive Sound Control, which detects the user’s position and activity, to adjust the ambient sound settings accordingly. The function is able to recognize the places frequented most, such as the office, the gym or the favorite coffee shop, and customize the sound according to the situation. In this way, you can move freely from one context to another, always in the company of your favorite artists or contents.

The high sound quality offered by the earphones is the result of the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology and the original Sony 5 mm driver which, despite the minimal size, releases powerful and pressing bass and extraordinarily clear vocals, enhancing any musical genre or form of entertainment. Plus, the Sony | Headphones Connect allows you to customize your EQ settings.

The 15-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance rating and smart functions confirm that the WF-C700N true wireless earbuds are made for everyday life.

For maximum convenience, the WF-C700N is multipoint enabled, meaning it can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. For example, when a call comes in, the earphones recognize the smartphone and automatically connect to it.

Furthermore, their special Wind Noise Reduction structure improves the quality of voices in conversations, even in the presence of wind.

The new earphones are already available for purchase at a recommended price of €130.